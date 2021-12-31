Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Android Software updates Apps Google

Here's a temporary fix for Pixel 6 series bug that causes text input to freeze for up to two seconds

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
2
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Here's a temporary fix for Pixel 6 series bug that causes text input to freeze for up to two seconds
Among the issues that Google needs to fix for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is one that causes all touch inputs on the phone to randomly freeze for one to two seconds. For that time period, the handset ignores all keyboard and screen taps. This is a pretty serious issue that Google needs to fix asap.

According to a Reddit member named WillTag70, "Have a 6 Pro and have had several instances where the screen was just randomly unresponsive to taps. I could use nav swipes which I would do out off frustration to make something happen, but tap tap tap, nothing, raises my pulse pretty quickly. Fortunately it's rare and once it responds it's ok again." One user said that this usually happens to him during gaming.

The interesting thing about this bug is that the one to two-second freeze seems to take place whenever the remaining battery life on the screen shows a decline of 1%. The issue was not only mentioned on Reddit but was also reported by several Pixel 6 series users on the Google Issue Tracker.

Now is the time to pick up the Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6

$50 off (8%)
$549
$599
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 6 Pro

$899
Buy at BestBuy

As the first Pixel 6 user reporting the issue wrote, "Having an Accessibility Service running with "canPerformGesture=true" it will trigger a bug in Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro with Android 12 every time the battery drops 1% and it will make the device freeze for 1-2 seconds and then it will unfreeze and execute all the touches from that period of time." More than 30 Pixel 6 series users followed up by complaining that the issue happens to them too. Until Google releases a software update, disabling all accessibility services will temporarily fix the problem."

To do this, go to Settings > Accessibility. Disable Voice Access, Accessibility shortcut, and all the other accessibility apps, features, or services. Disable all of the apps regardless of whether they are System or downloaded apps. Only Google can fix the bug permanently and to do so would require a software update.

If you go ahead with the temporary fix, you'll have to do without any of the accessibility features until Google releases an update whenever that will be. Speaking of updates, we now know that the Pixel 6 series' connectivity issues will be fixed via a software update that Google will have released by late January.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
8%off $549 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.7
$899 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $524off $475 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

For the second consecutive month the iPhone is China's top selling smartphone
by Alan Friedman,  1
For the second consecutive month the iPhone is China's top selling smartphone
Samsung hits a grand slam with its 5G foldables as deliveries soar 400% in 2021
by Alan Friedman,  8
Samsung hits a grand slam with its 5G foldables as deliveries soar 400% in 2021
About the sensational return of single-camera phones: How, when, and why
by Martin Filipov,  4
About the sensational return of single-camera phones: How, when, and why
With its latest iOS update, Tumblr now blocks hundreds of search terms
by Preslav Mladenov,  1
With its latest iOS update, Tumblr now blocks hundreds of search terms
Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update
The last Nokia smartphone to receive the Android 12 update in 2021
by Cosmin Vasile,  2
The last Nokia smartphone to receive the Android 12 update in 2021
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless