Google Pixel 6 faces sensor issues, breaking auto-rotate

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
Pixel 6 auto-rotate keep breaking on users
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may still be nearly fresh out of the oven, but their novelty is wearing off on some users who have been forced to deal with annoying bugs on the handset that just won't go away—in fact, the series seems to be one of the buggiest lineups Google has yet released.

According to an Android Policereport, both models in Google's latest flagship models are prone to annoying bugs in their software, with the one seemingly hardest hit being the auto-rotate feature on the devices. 

An Android December patch has already gone live to take care of some of the predominant bugs in the series, but it didn't fix everything by a long shot—and certainly not the recurring auto-rotate issue, rendering users unable to get their phone screen to flip sideways or back to a vertical position.

It appears as if the issue stems from faulty communication between the Pixel 6's on-board physical sensors and the software. At times, the device is seemingly unable to read the data provided by some of these sensors, namely the gyroscope, accelerometer, and compass. This was discovered by running tests with the Sensor Test app, and finding that the feedback from the sensors simply fails at times.

It's the gyroscope and the accelerometer that are responsible for detecting when to automatically flip your screen, and with the system unable to read the data provided by these sensors, the device has no way to know if your phone is positioned vertically or horizontally.

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users have also been complaining that when using navigational apps such as Google Maps, their phone is often unable to correctly show which direction they are facing on the map. The tiny pointer either goes spinning every which way, or points to a stationary—and wrong—direction, making it ever harder for them to figure out how to get from Point A to Point B.

This, just like the auto-rotate bug, is in turn attributed to lack of feedback from the compass sensor situated inside the device. 

So far, there has been no word from Google on these persistent sensor-related issues, but hopefully, the tech giant is already hard at work prepping another Android patch for the Pixel 6 series to solve what could be some of the most frustrating (albeit small) bugs once and for all!

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
8%off $549 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.7
$899 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $524off $475 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12
