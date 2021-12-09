Notification Center

A bug triggered by Microsoft Teams is preventing Android users from contacting 911

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
A bug triggered by Microsoft Teams is preventing Android users from contacting 911
Reddit user u/KitchenPicture5849 reported a very concerning issue with his Pixel phone. When they tried to call 911, the phone couldn't connect to the emergency operator. Although the device notified the user that it had sent their location to the emergency services, the phone immediately got stuck after the first ring. And u/KitchenPicture5849 couldn't do anything apart from clicking through the phone's apps with the emergency phone call running in the background.

After checking their call log from Verizon, the Reddit user says there is no record for his call to 911. The user tried to call the emergency service again, but the issue remained. It seems that this bug only happens when you are dialing 911. Fortunately, they were able to call 911 (from a landline), but what about the bug?

At Reddit, Google responded that this issue exists on a small number of devices with the Microsoft Teams app installed. The problem occurs when the user has not logged into the app.

According to Google, this issue happens due to an unintended interaction between the Microsoft Teams app and Android. Google stated that both companies are working on resolving the problem.

Although the 911 calling issue was first noticed on a Pixel phone, Google says that devices running Android 10 and above may experience it as well. In their Reddit response, Google listed a few steps to help you with the issue until Microsoft releases an update to the Microsoft Teams app.

The first thing that Google recommends you to do is to check if you are using Android 10 or above. If you are not using Android 10 or above, you are not affected by this issue.

The second one is to check if you have Microsoft Teams installed, and if you do have it, you need to check if you are logged into the app. If you have the app installed and you are logged in, you need to stay logged into the app. This way, you will not be affected by the problem.

If you have the Microsoft Teams app installed but are not signed in, you need to uninstall and reinstall the application and log in. Although this will resolve the problem temporarily, you will still need to install the Microsoft Teams app update to fully fix the issue.

In its response, Google advises users to expect an update to the Microsoft Teams app and install it as soon as possible.

