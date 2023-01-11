Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Google will soon let you erase all color from every app icon

Android Software updates Apps Google
Google will soon let you erase all color from every app icon
If you're a member of the Android 13 beta program, you're probably aware that the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update for Pixel devices is currently available. Now, there aren't many new things to discuss, and we already covered some of them, but one in particular deserves our attention. Aside from Unicode 15 emoji compatibility, there's a new functionality hidden behind a flag that may prove to be quite important and powerful.

According to recent reports, Google is testing out a new feature that forces themed icons even for apps that don't support the feature. It's a flag, buried in the code, called "ENABLE_FORCED_MONO_ICON", and its description reads, "Enable the ability to generate monochromatic icons, if it is not provided by the app."

Essentially, what this flag does is take the regular icons and turn them into monochromatic versions that can be themed to match your wallpaper (according to Google's Material You design philosophy). This creates a consistent look, even for apps that don't have their own themed icons.



There are a couple of examples of this feature in action; just take a look at the screenshots above. Our colleagues from Android Bytes demonstrated how this works (you can also check out Google News Telegram channel), using two apps: MiX and Ring. It's also worth noting that this forced-theme icon method also works with shortcuts that you place on your home screen.

The end result looks pretty neat, and for all fans of consistent design out there, this feature will be a must have. That being said, we don't know exactly when this will arrive as a stable release.

Also Read:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon

Popular stories

Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless