Hey, Pixel users running the Android 13 QPR2 Beta, you can now give Google a piece of your mind

Google recently released the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 update which is available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a(5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. Among the new features, the Pixel 6 Pro display can now have its resolution dropped to 1080p FHD+ from 1440p QHD+ to save battery life. This is a feature that was found out of the box on the Pixel 7 Pro.





With the Beta, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lines get settings for Spatial Audio, expected to become available next month, and all of the eligible Pixel models get cosmetic changes to Quick Settings (scroll down a second time and the clock gets bigger) and Now Playing (the icon has been moved up a little higher off the bottom of the screen). The stable version of this update should arrive on March 6th, 2023 with two more Beta updates to come.

Google wants Pixel users running the QPR2 Beta 1 update to report their experiences with the update









If you've signed up for the Beta (and we will go over that process in a bit), Google is now accepting feedback from you. The company is eager to hear what you think about the first Beta release for Android 13's second Quarterly Platform Release(QPR).









Google writes, "Hi Beta users, We'd like your feedback on the latest version of Android 13 on your Pixel device. This *anonymous* survey should take you about 5-10 minutes to complete. Please only fill out this survey if your Pixel device is running Android 13 QPR2 Beta build. You can verify this by going to Settings > About Phone if the build starts with 'T2B'.





To get to the survey, tap on this link and scroll down. You'll first be asked to confirm that you're running the latest QPR beta and you will need to select the Pixel model that you are running the Beta software on. Those taking the survey will be asked to state how they feel about a variety of experiences on the Beta. The choices include: Very dissatisfied, Somewhat dissatisfied, Neither satisfied nor dissatisfied, Somewhat satisfied, Very satisfied, and I haven't used this feature / No opinion.





Settings > System > System update and download/install the update. To install the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 update on your eligible Pixel unit, go to google.com/android/beta or tap on this link . When the Android Beta Program site is loaded, tap the button that says "View your eligible devices." You are taken to an image of your Pixel model with the words Opt in underneath. Press the Opt in button and wait a few minutes. Go toand download/install the update.

The stable version of Android 13 QPR2 should be released on March 6th, 2023







Unless you are super bummed with the Beta after installing it (it is an unstable version after all), you probably should sit with it until March 6th when the stable version is scheduled to be released. If you look to opt out of the Beta program before installing the stable version, you'll end up forced to wipe your Pixel. And we don't mean spiffing up the shine using a polishing cloth. We mean that you'll have to remove all data from the device in order to return to the stable version of the OS.





However, if you wait until March 6th, or whenever the stable version is dropped by Google, you can then return to the Android Beta Program website, tap on "View your eligible devices," and tap on Opt out. But if you join the Beta program, do NOT do this until the stable version is installed on your phone. This writer has done this several times with no issue, so if you want to join the Beta program, don't use anxiety about exiting the program as a reason not to join.





My experience with the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 update for my Pixel 6 Pro has been okay. Battery life is not great and some apps like LinkedIn haven't opened consistently, but overall there haven't been any issues to get upset about.

