Android Google

Google I/O 2021: Company teases new hardware announcements

By Anam Hamid
Apr 28, 2021, 4:12 PM
To address reports based on inaccurate intel, Alphabet-owned Google this month confirmed that the Pixel 5a is very much happening and will be available later this year in select markets. During the first-quarter earnings call, the Mountain View company's CEO Sundar Pichai said that it has “significant product updates and announcements” planned for the upcoming 2021 Google I/O developer conference. He didn't let us in on the company's exact plans but we can take a few guesses.

Will we see the Pixel 5a at Google I/O 2021?


Last year's Pixel handsets were severely delayed because of the pandemic. The company has assured that things are getting back on track. A blog post published some days back allegedly features photos shot with the Pixel 5a, which suggests it's about ready for release. Looking at the information available, it doesn't look like there is a lot of work to be done. The Pixel 5a is not only expected to inherit the 4a's design, but also its chipset - the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.

Last year's Pixel 4a was unveiled in August, and the Pixel 3a duo was revealed during the I/O 2019. Although Google says things are moving toward normalcy, we are unlikely to see the Pixel 5a during the event as the company has already suggested it will be announced around August. 

Our product releases are returning to a regular cadence. Particularly excited that our developer event – Google I/O – is back this year, all virtual, and free for everyone on May 18th – 20th. We’ll have significant product updates and announcements, and I invite you all to tune in.

That leaves us with a few guesses. We might get to hear about the in-house GS101 chipset that will allegedly fuel the Pixel 6. This is just speculation and at most, the company will release a development toolkit for the SoC. The company is also said to be working on new earbuds, which got a nod from the FCC recently.

The conference will run from May 18 to May 20 and Google is sure to release the first public beta of Android 12 during the event.

