Google posts photo samples from the Pixel 5a
In a blog that Google published on Friday, the company wrote about improvements it has made to the camera system on the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G. One of the photos in the blog was apparently taken by the yet to be officially unveiled Pixel 5a according to the picture's EXIF data. It was shot on October 1, 2020 using the phone's ultra-wide lens angle lens at f/2.2 and the theater in the photo tells us that it was snapped in Taiwan where Pixel development often takes place.
Besides the photo of the shopping mall and the theater, there is another picture that could have been taken with the Pixel 5a. This photo of a girl standing in a body of water was taken on February 16th but the EXIF data fails to reveal which device was used to snap the photo. The fact that it was taken months after the other photos were is a strong indication that it too was snapped with the Pixel 5a.
We could see the Pixel 5a unveiled in the middle of June.