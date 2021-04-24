Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android Google Camera

Google posts photo samples from the Pixel 5a

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 24, 2021, 1:09 AM
Google posts photo samples from the Pixel 5a
In a blog that Google published on Friday, the company wrote about improvements it has made to the camera system on the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G. One of the photos in the blog was apparently taken by the yet to be officially unveiled Pixel 5a according to the picture's EXIF data. It was shot on October 1, 2020 using the phone's ultra-wide lens angle lens at f/2.2 and the theater in the photo tells us that it was snapped in Taiwan where Pixel development often takes place.

A couple of weeks ago Google itself revealed the legitimacy of the Pixel 5a 5G just to prove that rumors of its cancellation were incorrect. But based on the name used with the EXIF data of the photo in question, it appears that the phone could be named the Pixel 5a. And once again, it appears that the Snapdragon 765G will be under the hood like it was for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. The changes made to the design of the phone appear to be minuscule with the same 6.2-inch FHD+ display used on the Pixel 4a 5G to be on board the Pixel 5a (featuring a hole-punch selfie snapper).

Besides the photo of the shopping mall and the theater, there is another picture that could have been taken with the Pixel 5a. This photo of a girl standing in a body of water was taken on February 16th but the EXIF data fails to reveal which device was used to snap the photo. The fact that it was taken months after the other photos were is a strong indication that it too was snapped with the Pixel 5a.

We could see the Pixel 5a unveiled in the middle of June.

Related phones

Pixel 5a
Google Pixel 5a View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
  • OS Android

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Does phone speaker quality matter to you?
Popular stories
Report reveals changes Apple could announce to iOS 15/iPadOS 15 at WWDC
Popular stories
Google's Pixel 5a 5G is shaping up to be even more underwhelming than previously expected
Popular stories
The new iPads are honest about their RAM... and they have lots of it! What is Apple cooking?

Popular stories

Popular stories
After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default
Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
Motorola's newest mid-range troopers come with 120Hz screens, huge batteries, and crazy low prices
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now
Popular stories
Don't click on that WhatsApp update pink theme installation link!
Popular stories
Former Apple executive "rips" the App Store

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless