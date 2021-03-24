New Pixel Buds incoming: AirPods 3 competitor?
We know the next version of the Pixel Buds is coming, thanks to a bunch of leaks, coming from 9to5Google, which show two new devices with model numbers (GPQY2; G7YPJ) similar to these of other Google products, such as the the Nest Hub (GUIK2) and Nest Audio (GXA6).
They have now passed through the FCC and are to be certified. Judging by the tiny size, the listings look to be for each individual earbud, described as “wireless device”, and “portable”, which is a clear sign this can’t be anything other than a pair of earbuds.
There’s no word from Google on any event or announcement just yet. However, the last Pixel Buds came out in April, so we won’t be surprised to see the new model arrive around the same time (which is pretty soon). Moreover, Apple is said to bring a new pair of AirPods on their next event (also expected in April), so it makes sense if Google wants to put out a challenger to the insanely popular AirPods.
The FCC listing for the Pixel Buds doesn’t say if there are two models, but we wouldn’t rule this possibility out. If Google is making an AirPods competitor, why not try and tackle the active noise-cancelling AirPods Pro too?
We’ll have to wait and see.
