Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Audio

New Pixel Buds incoming: AirPods 3 competitor?

Martin Filipov
posted by Martin Filipov
Mar 24, 2021, 8:21 AM
New Pixel Buds incoming: AirPods 3 competitor?
Just about a year after the release of the truly wireless Google Pixel Buds, the company is gearing up for a new launch. The 2020 Pixel Buds had an improved design (compared to the previous model), wireless charging, hands-free Google Assistant, and easy pairing on Android phones.

We know the next version of the Pixel Buds is coming, thanks to a bunch of leaks, coming from 9to5Google, which show two new devices with model numbers (GPQY2; G7YPJ) similar to these of other Google products, such as the the Nest Hub (GUIK2) and Nest Audio (GXA6).


They have now passed through the FCC and are to be certified. Judging by the tiny size, the listings look to be for each individual earbud, described as “wireless device”, and “portable”, which is a clear sign this can’t be anything other than a pair of earbuds.

There’s no word from Google on any event or announcement just yet. However, the last Pixel Buds came out in April, so we won’t be surprised to see the new model arrive around the same time (which is pretty soon). Moreover, Apple is said to bring a new pair of AirPods on their next event (also expected in April), so it makes sense if Google wants to put out a challenger to the insanely popular AirPods.

The FCC listing for the Pixel Buds doesn’t say if there are two models, but we wouldn’t rule this possibility out. If Google is making an AirPods competitor, why not try and tackle the active noise-cancelling AirPods Pro too?

We’ll have to wait and see.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro Review: Settle on this one
Popular stories
Alleged iPhone 13 5G glass panels show off rumored smaller notch
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro camera can win against the best: tested vs Galaxy S21 Ultra, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
OnePlus 9/Pro 5G land with America's best displays, fastest charging, and Hasselblad cameras

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple fined $2M for not including charger with iPhone 12
Popular stories
T-Mobile leaks the full OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro specs sheet
Popular stories
Motorola's Moto G100 5G will be quite affordable, suggests price leak
Popular stories
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 Pro can be yours for free with no trade-in
Popular stories
Android apps keep crashing? This solution has helped many fix the problem
Popular stories
How Verizon's 4G network turned out faster than the 5G ones

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless