Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Google rolls out Identity Check to Pixel and select Samsung Galaxy devices

Pixel 7 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Pixel 7 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra | Image credit: PhoneArena
Following the launch of Theft Protection last year, Google is doubling down on Android security with the release of a new feature called Identity Check. As the name suggests, Identity Check is a security feature that uses some of the phone’s capabilities and other safeguards to establish whether or not the person using the phone is really you.

Identity Check will first be available on Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices eligible for One UI 7, but the security feature is expected to land on even more devices in the coming months.

According to Google, When Identity Check is enabled on a phone, it will require “explicit biometric authentication to access certain sensitive resources when you’re outside of trusted locations.”

Identity Check for Android | Image credit: Google

Besides that, the new feature enables enhanced protection for Google Accounts on all supported devices and an additional layer of protection for Samsung Accounts on One UI 7 eligible Galaxy devices.

Before enabling Identity Check, users will be required to designate one or more trusted locations. When outside of these trusted locations, biometric authentication will be required to access critical account and device settings, including changing your device PIN or biometrics, disabling theft protection, or accessing Passkeys.

As mentioned earlier, Identity Check is now rolling out to Pixel devices with Android 15 and will be available on One UI 7 eligible Galaxy devices in the coming weeks. Supported Android phones from other manufacturers will only get this security feature later this year.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Loading Comments...

