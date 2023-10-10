Google makes Passkeys the default sign-in method for personal accounts





Passkeys are a new passwordless and phishing resistant sign-in method that is more secure and easier to use than passwords. Since the initial roll out, the use of passkeys has been available as an additional sign-in option for Google Accounts, without replacing current sign-in methods such as passwords and two-step verification.





Following the positive feedback received since implementing passkeys support, the company is attempting to further encourage their use by displaying prompts to create and use passkeys upon users signing in to their accounts. Additionally, a "Skip password when possible" toggle will now be available within Google account settings, so that users have an option to still use a password on sites or apps that have yet to get on board.













To use a passkey, you will need to create one on your device. This can be done using a fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, or a PIN. Once you have created a passkey, you can use it to sign in to websites and apps that support them by authenticating yourself using those same biometric methods. Nothing is saved on the site or app itself, and the hassle of having to remember complicated passwords — or worse, writing them down on a piece of paper instead of using a password manager — is removed.





Google knows that passkeys won't just become the new standard across the industry overnight, and acknowledges that passwords will still be around for a while. However, that is not stopping the company from encouraging others to pivot and adopt them so we could be one stop closer to a password-less future.