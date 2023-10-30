Don't care for the Pixel Watch? Google's Fitbit Sense 2 can be a great alternative at this price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Did you know that Google sells another smartwatch besides its in-house Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2? Released a little over a year ago, we're still not completely sure that the Fitbit Sense 2 falls in the "made by Google" product category, but however you choose to look at it, this thing can definitely be considered a nice alternative to the industry-leading Apple Watch family for both iPhone and Android handset users.
Of course, it's hard to justify a $300 expense on what may well turn out to be the last ever Fitbit-branded smartwatch when the aforementioned OG Pixel Watch can be had for as little as $200 and even Apple's notoriously costly wearable devices are getting deeper and deeper price cuts, but that's where Amazon and Best Buy come in before Black Friday 2023.
Interestingly, the second-gen Fitbit Sense flagship is only discounted by a cool $100 right now at third-party retailers and Fitbit's own official US e-store, while Google continues to charge the full 300 bucks for its daughter company's latest high-end product, which clearly signals a (somewhat logical) preference for the Pixel Watch line.
Should you also opt for one of the two Google-branded Apple Watch rivals on the market today? Not necessarily. As long as you can live with its square shape and limited support for popular Google apps and services, you'll probably find that the Fitbit Sense 2 is difficult to beat as far as battery life and health monitoring are concerned.
Unlike pretty much all Wear OS-powered devices out there, which are confined to 24-hour battery endurance between charges (at best), the deeply discounted Fitbit Sense 2 promises to keep the lights on for more than six days before having to hug a wall, and believe it or not, that claim is largely in line with what "normal" users can squeeze out of this bad boy's cell in the real world.
As for the actual $100 markdown, it feels important to point out that this is not something you can see every day of the week. In fact, we don't remember seeing the Fitbit Sense 2 sold at such a massively reduced price by a major US retailer (especially in all three color options) in a long, long time.
