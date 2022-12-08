Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

The best time to buy a Fitbit Sense 2 is now!

Deals Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The best time to buy a Fitbit Sense 2 is now!
If you're on the lookout for a new smartwatch and you have some positive feelings toward Fitbit devices, today's your lucky day. Black Friday may be long gone, but there are still some pretty nice deals out there.

For example, Best Buy has slashed $100 off the regular price of the Fitbit Sense 2.making this high-end smartwatch really affordable. Let's see what you're getting for your hard-earned $199.99, which is the exact price of this beautiful smartwatch right now.

Fitbit - Sense 2 Advanced Health Smartwatch - Graphite

Meet the Sense 2 smartwatch, which is meant to help you stress less, sleep better, and live a healthier life. Get assistance detecting stress and skills to better manage it. With extensive nighttime tracking and a personalized Sleep Profile, you can learn more about your sleep and how to improve it.
$100 off (33%)
$199 95
$299 95
Buy at BestBuy

The Fitbit Sense 2 is the latest addition to the company's portfolio, alongside the Versa and Inspire models. It comes with the PPG algorithm onboard, Google Wallet support, and Fitbit's ECG app (both FDA cleared and CE marked).

Fitbit Sense 2 also has multiple sensors that can monitor activities related to your health, such as skin temperature and heart rate variability. It also includes the new Body Response sensor from the business, which is designed to measure cEDA and make it much simpler for users to control their stress.

This smartwatch is geared toward health and sports enthusiasts, no doubt about it. It can track more than 40 activities, including  skiing, golf, stand-up paddle boarding, and more. There's also Amazon Alexa built-in, so you can boss around your personal smart assistant with just a flick of the wrist. Don't miss out on this great deal. Getting a Fitbit Sense now makes a lot of sense. Get it?

Also Read:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Watch first images from the 1-inch phone camera menace that promises to destroy iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Watch first images from the 1-inch phone camera menace that promises to destroy iPhone and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Google is starting to merge Maps and Waze teams; two separate apps will remain
Google is starting to merge Maps and Waze teams; two separate apps will remain
The best time to buy a Fitbit Sense 2 is now!
The best time to buy a Fitbit Sense 2 is now!
Musk turns Twitter HQ into a hotel to crunch employees
Musk turns Twitter HQ into a hotel to crunch employees
Elon Musk's hidden ace: iPhone users will pay more for Twitter Blue
Elon Musk's hidden ace: iPhone users will pay more for Twitter Blue
Dish finally goes for the big three's jugular with $25-a-month unlimited 5G Boost Infinite plan
Dish finally goes for the big three's jugular with $25-a-month unlimited 5G Boost Infinite plan

Popular stories

People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount
You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount
Face ID out, “Apple Ring” in! Google might hold the secret to the next huge iPhone innovation?
Face ID out, “Apple Ring” in! Google might hold the secret to the next huge iPhone innovation?
Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas
Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas
13 years after the Steve Jobs iPad, Apple to copy Pixel Tablet design, making the best iPad ever?
13 years after the Steve Jobs iPad, Apple to copy Pixel Tablet design, making the best iPad ever?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless