The best time to buy a Fitbit Sense 2 is now!

Fitbit - Sense 2 Advanced Health Smartwatch - Graphite



The Fitbit Sense 2 is the latest addition to the company's portfolio, alongside the Versa and Inspire models. It comes with the PPG algorithm onboard, Google Wallet support, and Fitbit's ECG app (both FDA cleared and CE marked).



Fitbit Sense 2 also has multiple sensors that can monitor activities related to your health, such as skin temperature and heart rate variability. It also includes the new Body Response sensor from the business, which is designed to measure cEDA and make it much simpler for users to control their stress.



This smartwatch is geared toward health and sports enthusiasts, no doubt about it. It can track more than 40 activities, including skiing, golf, stand-up paddle boarding, and more. There's also Amazon Alexa built-in, so you can boss around your personal smart assistant with just a flick of the wrist. Don't miss out on this great deal. Getting a Fitbit Sense now makes a lot of sense. Get it?

If you're on the lookout for a new smartwatch and you have some positive feelings toward Fitbit devices, today's your lucky day. Black Friday may be long gone, but there are still some pretty nice deals out there.For example, Best Buy has slashed $100 off the regular price of the Fitbit Sense 2.making this high-end smartwatch really affordable. Let's see what you're getting for your hard-earned $199.99, which is the exact price of this beautiful smartwatch right now.