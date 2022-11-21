Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)





That's right, the Black Friday 2022 Google Fi sale has been officially kicked off today, running until November 27 with the jumbo-sized Pixel 7 Pro powerhouse undoubtedly the center of everyone's attention.

Everyone who's considering a switch from a "conventional" carrier to Big G's MVNO (mobile virtual network operator), at least, with such a move currently lowering the phone's $899 list price to a crazy affordable $599.





All you have to do to score this new all-time high discount of 300 bucks is port in your existing number from a different wireless service provider to Google Fi, activate the Pixel 7 Pro on a new "full service" plan, and maintain said plan active for at least 60 consecutive days.





Unfortunately, current Fi subscribers get no Black Friday discount whatsoever, although for what it's worth, this excellent new deal is open to past subscribers who've abandoned the operator for some reason more than 180 days prior to making this device purchase and carrier move.





At $599 (with no trade-in), the Pixel 7 Pro is clearly one of the best affordable phones available this holiday season, especially for Android purists who like frequent updates and stellar long-term software support.





Don't get us wrong, this stock Android-running big guy is pretty great from a hardware standpoint as well, what with its stunning 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, versatile 50 + 48 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, 5,000mAh battery, and... reasonably powerful Tensor G2 chip in tow and everything.

The non-Pro The non-Pro Pixel 7 , in case you're wondering, is still marked down by $200 from a regular price of $599 at Google Fi with a number port-in, which is also pretty cool but not exactly Black Friday material.



