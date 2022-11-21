Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)

Deals Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
Want to spend as little as possible on Google's best (ever) in-house smartphone before Christmas without having to trade anything in? You could always go for one of those straightforward Pixel 7 Pro Black Friday deals out there and save a cool $150 with absolutely no strings attached... or take advantage of the latest Google Fi promotion and double the 6.7-incher's discount.

That's right, the Black Friday 2022 Google Fi sale has been officially kicked off today, running until November 27 with the jumbo-sized Pixel 7 Pro powerhouse undoubtedly the center of everyone's attention.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

5G, 128GB Storage, New Google Fi Account and Number Port-In Required
$300 off (33%)
$599
$899
Buy at Google

Everyone who's considering a switch from a "conventional" carrier to Big G's MVNO (mobile virtual network operator), at least, with such a move currently lowering the phone's $899 list price to a crazy affordable $599.

All you have to do to score this new all-time high discount of 300 bucks is port in your existing number from a different wireless service provider to Google Fi, activate the Pixel 7 Pro on a new "full service" plan, and maintain said plan active for at least 60 consecutive days.


Unfortunately, current Fi subscribers get no Black Friday discount whatsoever, although for what it's worth, this excellent new deal is open to past subscribers who've abandoned the operator for some reason more than 180 days prior to making this device purchase and carrier move.

At $599 (with no trade-in), the Pixel 7 Pro is clearly one of the best affordable phones available this holiday season, especially for Android purists who like frequent updates and stellar long-term software support.

Don't get us wrong, this stock Android-running big guy is pretty great from a hardware standpoint as well, what with its stunning 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, versatile 50 + 48 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, 5,000mAh battery, and... reasonably powerful Tensor G2 chip in tow and everything.

Google Pixel 7

5G, 128GB Storage, New Google Fi Account and Number Port-In Required
$200 off (33%)
$399
$599
Buy at Google

The non-Pro Pixel 7, in case you're wondering, is still marked down by $200 from a regular price of $599 at Google Fi with a number port-in, which is also pretty cool but not exactly Black Friday material.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Steep holiday discounts take premium Galaxy S21 phones down to budget territory
Steep holiday discounts take premium Galaxy S21 phones down to budget territory
Amazon to end a special Alexa feature found on some Android phones
Amazon to end a special Alexa feature found on some Android phones
Want a free second-generation iPhone SE? Here's how you can score one from Boost Mobile
Want a free second-generation iPhone SE? Here's how you can score one from Boost Mobile

Popular stories

Best Buy is selling Apple's M1 iPad Pro 12.9 at absolutely mind-blowing discounts
Best Buy is selling Apple's M1 iPad Pro 12.9 at absolutely mind-blowing discounts
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Take your first look at the Google Pixel Fold; no under-display fingerprint sensor here
Take your first look at the Google Pixel Fold; no under-display fingerprint sensor here
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless