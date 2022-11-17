Google goes all out on deep Pixel discounts; bumps up trade-in values for Pixel 7 even more





We knew that Google's Black Friday deals would include hefty discounts and it has finally gone live and includes discounts of up to $150 on the company's 2022 phones and savings of up to $100 on its watches. Here is the full breakdown:





Pixel 6a discounted from $449 to $299 (a $150 discount)

Pixel 7 discounted from $599 to $499 (a $100 discount)

Pixel 7 Pro discounted from $899 to $749 (a $150 discount)





Pixel Watch discounted from $349 to $299 (a $50 discount)

Fitbit Sense 2 discounted from $299.95 to $199.95 (a $100 discount)

Fitbit Versa 4 discounted from $229.95 to $149.95 (an $80 discount)

Fitbit Charge 5 discounted from $149.95 to $99.95 (a $50 discount)



Pixel Buds A-Series discounted from $99 to $64 (a $45 discount)

Pixel Buds Pro discounted from $200 to $150 (a $50 discount)





These deals are without any smokes and mirrors and are great on their own and the prices are some of the lowest we have seen on Google gear.





What makes Pixel 7 deals even better is that Google has temporarily boosted trade-in values. You can get Google's latest flagship phones, which are already competitively priced, for free, if you have a reasonably recent phone that you are willing to give to the company.









Trade-in values have also depreciated for some models, including the Galaxy S22, which is now worth $520 trade-in credit, a reduction of $50 when compared to last month.





The Pixel 6 will now get you a $490 credit towards the purchase of the Pixel 7, an appreciation of $50. The trade-in value for the Pixel 6 Pro has been increased from $480 to $490. The S22 Ultra will now earn you a credit of $850 after a massive increase of $175 and the iPhone 12 has increased in value from $525 to $600.









Needless to say, Google evidently wants to make the most of the holiday season buzz to help it achieve its goal of doubling Pixel sales and we are here for it. This is by no means a Google-sponsored post but we really appreciate that the company is trying to make its new premium smartphones, which are amongst the top phones of 2022 , a little more affordable,