Pixel November 2022 update now rolling out with bug fixes for Pixel 7 and 6





Despite being one of the best phones around , the Pixel 6 is more susceptible to bugs than most other Android handsets, but the good thing is that Google is dedicated to eliminating them. Although the Pixel 7 seems to be better in this regard, the series has also seen many bugs already.





So, unsurprisingly, bug fixes for the Pixel 6, 6a, and 7 are the highlights of the November update, though not all glitches have been taken care of.





All supported phones, namely the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, are eligible for the update.





The November 2022 update will iron out an issue that led to increased power consumption on the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a with certain apps installed.





Pixel 7 and 7 Pro owners will receive fixes for the green display flicker problem and an issue that makes the Photos app crash when using certain editing features. The update also bring optimizations for screen power consumption to improve thermal performance.





Although the changelog doesn't say anything about the scrolling issue many Pixel 7 owner reported, some Reddit users have said that scrolling feels better after the update.









This is a phased rollout and the update should be hitting your device soon. You can check for it by going to Settings, then navigating to System, then going to System Update, and tapping Check for update.





Overall, this feels like an insignificant update and if you want more bug fixes, you should download Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 , which was also released today, though be warned that it's not a stable update so you may run into problems. There shouldn't be any issues though as Google has said that it's suitable for general use.



