Google drops support for a version of Android that is almost 10 years old

Remember Android Lollipop? This version of the Android operating system was introduced in June 2014 at Google I/O and was released five months later through over-the-air updates. The first phone to come with Lollipop pre-installed was the Nexus 6 manufactured by Motorola . Besides being known by its "dessert name," this version of Android started as the fifth major version of the OS and included Android 5.0 and Android 5.1.1.





What brings up this older Android build today is the news that Google has officially dropped support for it. This is being accomplished with Google's announcement that it will not continue to update Google Play services for Android Lollipop devices. Currently, Android 5.0-5.1.1 is used by less than 1% of active Android device owners. Dropping support for Android Lollipop will allow Google engineers to focus on more current versions of the operating system that can run features still in use today. It also allows Google to concentrate on improving its more capable hardware.









This news doesn't mean that your Android device running Lollipop will stop working. It simply means not to expect security updates, new features, and compatibility with some Google apps that require Google services. Last July, Google ended support for Android 4.4 aka KitKat . Google's updated support page notes that Google Play services are currently supported on devices running Android 6.0 or higher which is known as Marshmallow.