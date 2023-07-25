Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Last chance to reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with a discount!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive offers now.

Android KitKat takes a permanent break as Google ends support

Android
Android KitKat takes a permanent break as Google ends support
Android is the most used operating system, with over 3 billion users worldwide. Surprisingly, Android 11 is still the most popular version, but this might change soon with Android 14 already knocking on the door.

As newer Android versions emerge, older ones naturally become less popular, and the case with Android 4.4, more famous as Android KitKat, which is now a decade old, proves it. Google has announced (via Android Authority) that it will no longer support the sweetest Android so far. Starting in August, Android KitKat will have a permanent break.

In its blog post, Google highlights that the reason to stop supporting KitKat in future releases of Google Play services is that the active device count on KitKat is below 1%. Many features introduced to newer Android versions are unavailable on KitKat, making it less desirable for users.

If you're one of the few still using Android KitKat, you have a bit more time to be part of the 1%, but eventually, you'll need to update your Android version. The latest Android 14 will be released next month, bringing exciting new features like "Fidelity," which allows for deeper customization.

The upcoming Android 14 will be available on flagship phones from top brands such as Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, and others. Devices like Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and OnePlus 11 are expected to be among the first to receive the Android 14 rollout.

After the initial release, Android 14 will gradually become available on other eligible devices from each manufacturer.

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
T-Mobile's decision to crack down on an employee benefit could mean it sees bad times ahead
T-Mobile's decision to crack down on an employee benefit could mean it sees bad times ahead
T-Mobile is making things worse for people struggling financially
T-Mobile is making things worse for people struggling financially
Galaxy Z Fold 5: The new best folding phone on the market - if Honor Magic V2 didn’t exist
Galaxy Z Fold 5: The new best folding phone on the market - if Honor Magic V2 didn’t exist
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are 50% cheaper at Amazon; get a pair while you can
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are 50% cheaper at Amazon; get a pair while you can
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless