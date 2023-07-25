Android KitKat takes a permanent break as Google ends support
Android is the most used operating system, with over 3 billion users worldwide. Surprisingly, Android 11 is still the most popular version, but this might change soon with Android 14 already knocking on the door.
As newer Android versions emerge, older ones naturally become less popular, and the case with Android 4.4, more famous as Android KitKat, which is now a decade old, proves it. Google has announced (via Android Authority) that it will no longer support the sweetest Android so far. Starting in August, Android KitKat will have a permanent break.
If you're one of the few still using Android KitKat, you have a bit more time to be part of the 1%, but eventually, you'll need to update your Android version. The latest Android 14 will be released next month, bringing exciting new features like "Fidelity," which allows for deeper customization.
After the initial release, Android 14 will gradually become available on other eligible devices from each manufacturer.
In its blog post, Google highlights that the reason to stop supporting KitKat in future releases of Google Play services is that the active device count on KitKat is below 1%. Many features introduced to newer Android versions are unavailable on KitKat, making it less desirable for users.
The upcoming Android 14 will be available on flagship phones from top brands such as Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, and others. Devices like Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and OnePlus 11 are expected to be among the first to receive the Android 14 rollout.
