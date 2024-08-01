Google could nail it with the Pixel Watch 3… I think

Pixel Watch 2 | Image credit – PhoneArena

Pixel Watch 3

Pixel Watch 3

Pixel Watch 3

Recommended Stories

Pixel Watch 3

But what about the rest?





The minimalist design can be seen across the Pixel Watch series. The images show, in order, the Pixel Watch 3 , Pixel Watch 2 , and the OG Pixel Watch.





Pixel Watch 3

Pixel Watch 3

Oh, and there should be a new Cardio Load feature that will keep tabs on how hard your heart is working. It will contribute to the Readiness Score, which measures how well your body is recovering and how ready you are to face the day’s challenges.So, it looks like thewill be a more useful wearable than its predecessor, especially when it comes to health and fitness tracking and smooth connectivity with other devices. What do you think?The third-gen Pixel Watch looks a lot like the first and second generations, which might seem a bit boring to some or like there is not enough progress, especially with those still-thick bezels. But honestly, I’m a fan of the classic design. I think it is sleeker than its main competitors, the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch. Why? Because sometimes, simple is just better.Plus, this time, thewill come in two sizes, which is something Google probably should’ve done from the start – but that’s a topic for another day. Now, you will have the option of a smaller 41mm or a larger 45mm, bringing it in line with the choices from its competitors.Theis set to feature Google's Actua Display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, which should be pretty handy for outdoor use.