Google could nail it with the Pixel Watch 3… I think
Pixel Watch 2 | Image credit – PhoneArena
Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel Watch 3 in about two weeks, and, as usual, almost everything about the smartwatch has already leaked. Recently, even promo materials for the Pixel Watch 3 surfaced online, giving us a peek at key specs, sizes, and new features.
So, from what we are seeing, I think Google is hitting the right notes with these upgrades. I’m betting the tech giant is about to drop a smartwatch that will stand a better chance against the competition in the field. Curious about why? Well, keep reading.
Surprise, surprise! Pixel Watch 3 will be better than Pixel Watch 2
Smart home meets smartwatch as Pixel Watch 3 integrates with Nest.
I get that saying the Pixel Watch 3 will be better than the Pixel Watch 2 might seem a bit obvious, but hear me out. The latest leak shows some pretty sweet upgrades and new features that will make an already smooth Android experience even smoother. I mean, the current model already delivers the ultimate Wear OS experience and pairs perfectly with any Android phone (though it is a match made in heaven with a Pixel, naturally).
And now, Google’s taking device integration up a notch. One standout feature of the Pixel Watch 3 is its connection with Nest Doorbells and Cameras, letting you check live footage right from your wrist. This could be a game-changer if you are out and about and can’t grab your phone. Imagine going for a run, leaving your phone behind, and getting a notification that someone is at your door. Depending on who it is, you might just sprint home faster than ever. Thanks for the extra motivation, Google!
Speaking of running, for those who love it, the new fitness and health features on the Pixel Watch 3 might sound pretty awesome. The watch will offer insights into your cadence, stride, and vertical oscillation to help you perfect your running form. Plus, you will be able to create custom runs, access saved workouts to push your personal records, and get audio and haptic cues for sprints, cool-downs, and pacing.
And each morning, the new "Morning Brief" feature will deliver a summary of your health and fitness metrics. It sounds like a great way to keep track of your fitness journey, see your exercise progress, and monitor changes in your health.
Pixel Watch 3's “Morning Brief” will give you a quick health overview.
Oh, and there should be a new Cardio Load feature that will keep tabs on how hard your heart is working. It will contribute to the Readiness Score, which measures how well your body is recovering and how ready you are to face the day’s challenges.
So, it looks like the Pixel Watch 3 will be a more useful wearable than its predecessor, especially when it comes to health and fitness tracking and smooth connectivity with other devices. What do you think?
But what about the rest?
The minimalist design can be seen across the Pixel Watch series. The images show, in order, the Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Watch 2, and the OG Pixel Watch.
The third-gen Pixel Watch looks a lot like the first and second generations, which might seem a bit boring to some or like there is not enough progress, especially with those still-thick bezels. But honestly, I’m a fan of the classic design. I think it is sleeker than its main competitors, the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch. Why? Because sometimes, simple is just better.
Plus, this time, the Pixel Watch 3 will come in two sizes, which is something Google probably should’ve done from the start – but that’s a topic for another day. Now, you will have the option of a smaller 41mm or a larger 45mm, bringing it in line with the choices from its competitors.
The Pixel Watch 3 is set to feature Google's Actua Display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, which should be pretty handy for outdoor use.
It might also come with 20% faster charging compared to the previous model and offer a battery life of up to 24 hours with the always-on display or up to 36 hours with Battery Saver Mode. Yeah, it is still not good enough, but in the world of smartwatches, it’s definitely progress.
Overall, the Pixel Watch 3 looks like a step in the right direction. It seems like Google is learning from its past mistakes and improving things for its future products. Of course, we will have to wait and see just how good the Pixel Watch 3 really is once it launches, and we can put it to the test.
