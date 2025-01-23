Google announces new Circle to Search improvements
One of Google’s most recent software innovations, Circle to Search, was introduced last year and has quickly become the favorite feature of many smartphone users.
For the unaware, Circle to Search is a new way to search anything on an Android phone without having to switch apps. With a simple gesture, users can now select what they want to search by circling, highlighting, scribbling or tapping, and get information in an instant.
Today, the Mountain View giant announced a couple of updates to Circle to Search, making finding information on your phone easier. First off, Google announced that it’s expanding AI Overviews to more types of visual search results for places, trending images, unique objects and more.
Originally available in the United States only, AI Overviews was rolled out in more than 100 countries in October 2024.
Both improvements to Circle to Search are now rolling out to users worldwide, so if you have an Android phone that supports this feature, you can probably check this out already.
Originally launched on the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Circle to Search is now available on more Android smartphones. Because Circle to Search seems to have been successfully embraced by just about every major handset maker, Google has decided to continue to refine the feature.
AI Overviews in Search, a feature Google released back in May 2024, makes it easier for users to find information they need and discover relevant sites across the web. AI Overviews has been specifically designed to offer answers to complex questions, which is why it’s powered by the multi-step reasoning capabilities of Google’s custom Gemini model.
AI Overviews in Search | Image credit: Google
The second important improvement coming to Circle to Search is even more useful than the first one. Google announced that Circle to Search can now recognize numbers, email addresses and URLs seen on the screen, allowing users to take action with a single tap.
