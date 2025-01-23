Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Google announces new Circle to Search improvements

Software updates Google
Circle to Search logo
One of Google’s most recent software innovations, Circle to Search, was introduced last year and has quickly become the favorite feature of many smartphone users.

For the unaware, Circle to Search is a new way to search anything on an Android phone without having to switch apps. With a simple gesture, users can now select what they want to search by circling, highlighting, scribbling or tapping, and get information in an instant.

Originally launched on the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Circle to Search is now available on more Android smartphones. Because Circle to Search seems to have been successfully embraced by just about every major handset maker, Google has decided to continue to refine the feature.

Today, the Mountain View giant announced a couple of updates to Circle to Search, making finding information on your phone easier. First off, Google announced that it’s expanding AI Overviews to more types of visual search results for places, trending images, unique objects and more.

AI Overviews in Search, a feature Google released back in May 2024, makes it easier for users to find information they need and discover relevant sites across the web. AI Overviews has been specifically designed to offer answers to complex questions, which is why it’s powered by the multi-step reasoning capabilities of Google’s custom Gemini model.

Google announces new Circle to Search improvements
AI Overviews in Search | Image credit: Google

Originally available in the United States only, AI Overviews was rolled out in more than 100 countries in October 2024.

The second important improvement coming to Circle to Search is even more useful than the first one. Google announced that Circle to Search can now recognize numbers, email addresses and URLs seen on the screen, allowing users to take action with a single tap.

Both improvements to Circle to Search are now rolling out to users worldwide, so if you have an Android phone that supports this feature, you can probably check this out already.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

