Google experiments with AI Overviews that expand on themselves

The Google logo displayed against a blurred background.
In May this year, Google introduced AI Overviews, a feature in Search that leverages artificial intelligence to generate topic summaries. Now, it seems the company is gearing up to enhance this tool.

AI Overview of the AI Overview


Google is reportedly working on a new way to enhance AI Overviews by adding more layers of information. In the beta version 15.45.33 of the Google app, users can select a specific part of an Overview to dive deeper – essentially generating a new AI Overview within the original.

The secondary overview pops up in a panel at the bottom of the screen, leaving the original intact. To close it, you simply slide the panel down. So, basically, if this feature rolls out widely, it will allow users to request an AI Overview of their existing AI Overview.

Soon, you might be able to create new AI Overviews by selecting text from existing ones. | Image credit – AssembleDebug/ Android Authority

I think this feature is a smart addition and could really benefit users. Sometimes, you just need a little extra clarity on a specific term or topic, right? With this, you wouldn't need to start a whole new search just to figure out a word, location, name, or anything else that's unfamiliar.

AI Overviews may have had a shaky start with some questionable results, but Google claims they've been widely appreciated by users for enhancing search experiences. That's likely why the company recently rolled out the feature to over 100 countries worldwide.

It's no secret that Google has been doubling down on AI, and AI Overviews are just a glimpse of its broader push. Recently, Google dropped a major update loaded with AI features for Google Home. On top of that, Google Gemini's Imagen 3, an AI-driven image generation tool, is making its way to Google Docs.
