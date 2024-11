Google experiments with AI Overviews that expand on themselves

AI Overview of the AI Overview





In May this year, Google introduced AI Overviews, a feature in Search that leverages artificial intelligence to generate topic summaries. Now, it seems the company is gearing up to enhance this tool.Google is reportedly working on a new way to enhance AI Overviews by adding more layers of information. In the beta version 15.45.33 of the Google app, users can select a specific part of an Overview to dive deeper – essentially generating a new AI Overview within the original.The secondary overview pops up in a panel at the bottom of the screen, leaving the original intact. To close it, you simply slide the panel down. So, basically, if this feature rolls out widely, it will allow users to request an AI Overview of their existing AI Overview.