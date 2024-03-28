Google backtracks and Gemini Nano will come to the Pixel 8 after all

Pixel 8









Google is seemingly being very cautious about bringing these features to the smaller Pixel 8 . The company also appears to be agreeing with the assumption that the reason the Pixel 8 was left out of the loop in the first place was its lack of RAM when compared to the Pixel 8 Pro (8GB vs. 12GB). This was a theory that many initially speculated, as there was no clear reason given by Google as to why the smaller device couldn't support the same features as the larger.





To that extent, Google is issuing what appears to be subtle warnings that this is a test and only a test to see how it goes. In a statement to the media, Google said:









Additionally, Seang Chau, Google's VP of Devices & Services Software, addressed this in the newest episode of the "Made by Google Podcast" by stating the below:









Pixel 8 as "Nano-Lite"? But in all seriousness, this is still great news for Pixel 8 owners and Pixel owners in general, who were not happy with Google's decision to keep the mobile version of Google's LLM exclusive to its newest flagship. As a Pixel owner myself, I had the same feelings about AI features such as "Circle to Search" being excluded from the So, there you have it. I suppose we can dub the version of Gemino Nano that will come to theas "Nano-Lite"? But in all seriousness, this is still great news forowners and Pixel owners in general, who were not happy with Google's decision to keep the mobile version of Google's LLM exclusive to its newest flagship. As a Pixel owner myself, I had the same feelings about AI features such as "Circle to Search" being excluded from the Pixel Fold (a device I own), which Google is also backtracking on