Android now supports cutting-edge Bluetooth technology, Pixel 9 users get to try it today
Google recently released the third beta of Android 16, which is the last one before the stable version launches in June. Because it’s so close to the official release, Android 16 Beta 3 doesn’t bring too many new features, but one of those that have been added is Auracast support.
With Auracast, high quality audio can be broadcasted by one device and picked up by multiple other devices without having to pair them. Auracast is usually supported by hearing devices, including earbuds, headphones, hearing aids and cochlear implants.
Google announced today that the new Bluetooth technology is now fully supported by Pixel 9 devices. With Android now supporting Auracast, this Bluetooth technology can be enabled on other smartphones once Android 16 gets released in just a few months.
It’s important to add that Auracast support comes with a range of hearing aid presets, which are available within the phone’s settings. These presets can be applied to broadcasts to personalize streams to your hearing.
In addition to bringing Auracast to Android, as an extension to its partnership with Bluetooth SIG to use the latest LE Audio technology, Google announced that it’s bringing to Pixel 9 devices the ability to connect to broadcasts conveniently through QR codes, removing the need to go into the phone’s settings.
To start using Auracast, users must pair LE Audio compatible hearing aids from companies like GN Hearing and Starkey with their Samsung Galaxy devices with One UI 7 and Android 15 or Pixel 9 devices running the Android 16 beta, and tune into Auracast broadcasts from compatible TV streamers or public venues.
Samsung fans are probably already familiar with Auracast since this feature was added with the One UI 6.1 update. Even Xiaomi’s 2024 flagships feature Auracast support. Still, today’s announcement is finally making this cutting-edge Bluetooth technology accessible to even more Android users.
However, because of the wide range of Auracast receivers, this feature is very useful for everyone, regardless of whether or not they have any form of hearing loss.
Pixel 9 users who install the last Android 16 beta will be able to use their phones to enable a direct connection from hearing aids to audio broadcasts from crowded and public venues.
Pixel 9 bring Auracast support to Google fans | Image credit: PhoneArena
