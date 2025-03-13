The last Android 16 beta puts the finishing touches on the major OS update

Text with enhanced contrast before and after Android 16's new outline text accessibility feature | Image credit: Google

Those who already have Android 16 Beta 2 installed on their devices or are already in the Android Beta program should receive an over-the-air update to Beta 3. Anyone who owns a supported Pixel device can enroll in the Android Beta program to get this and future Android Beta updates over-the-air.The Mountain View company has already confirmed that this Q2 major Android release will be the only one in 2025 that includes “behavior changes that could affect apps.” Another minor OS update will be released in Q4, which will include feature updates, optimizations, and bug fixes.Google also revealed that it will continue to have quarterly Android releases. Users and developers should expect Q1 and Q3 updates to provide incremental updates to ensure continuous quality, while the Q2 update will focus on new features.