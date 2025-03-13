The last Android 16 beta puts the finishing touches on the major OS update
Google has just released the third and last beta of Android 16 before the stable OS launches in early June. This installment doesn’t really add too many new features mainly because it’s so close to stable.
In fact, Google says that with this beta release, Android 16 has officially reached “platform stability.” This means that everything that developers need to release their Android 16 apps is in the final state, so they can release their compatible apps in the Play store right now.
Another new feature that’s part of the third beta of Android 16 is the ability to outline text for maximum text contrast. Users with low vision often have reduced contrast sensitivity, making it challenging to distinguish objects from their backgrounds. Thankfully, Android 16 beta 3 introduces the option to outline text, replacing high contrast text.
Those who already have Android 16 Beta 2 installed on their devices or are already in the Android Beta program should receive an over-the-air update to Beta 3. Anyone who owns a supported Pixel device can enroll in the Android Beta program to get this and future Android Beta updates over-the-air.
Google also revealed that it will continue to have quarterly Android releases. Users and developers should expect Q1 and Q3 updates to provide incremental updates to ensure continuous quality, while the Q2 update will focus on new features.
One of the new features that are part of this Android 16 beta is Auracast support. For starters, only Pixel 9 devices on Android 16 beta will support Auracast broadcast audio with compatible LE Audio hearing aids, but we expect more devices to be added to the compatibility list once Android 16 launches in just a few months.
Text with enhanced contrast before and after Android 16's new outline text accessibility feature | Image credit: Google
The Mountain View company has already confirmed that this Q2 major Android release will be the only one in 2025 that includes “behavior changes that could affect apps.” Another minor OS update will be released in Q4, which will include feature updates, optimizations, and bug fixes.
