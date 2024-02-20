Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung to bring Auracast support to Galaxy phones and tablets with One UI update
Samsung has just announced important updates coming to its Galaxy Buds lineup. Among the changes revealed this week, Samsung mentions Auracast, a feature that’s been released last year and allowed users to turn their Samsung smart TVs into shared radio stations.

Now, the South Korean company promised to bring Auracast support to phones and tablets including the Galaxy S24 series. Currently, Auracast for Samsung smart TVs makes it possible for users to broadcast across multiple Galaxy Buds via their smart TVs.

According to Samsung, the upcoming “Broadcast sound using Auracast” feature will be available on the following devices: Galaxy S24 series, S23 series, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series with One UI 6.1 or above.

On the other hand, “Listen to Auracast broadcast” will be available on Galaxy S24 series, S23 series, Z Fold5, Z Fold4, Z Flip5, Z Flip4, A54 5G, M54 5G, Tab S9 series, Tab S9 FE series and Tab Active 5 5G with One UI 5.1.1 or above.

Other interesting features coming to the Galaxy Buds includes 360 Audio and Auto Switch. Previously supported on phones and tablets, 360 Audio will soon be available for TVs (Neo QLED 8K QN900D, QN800D, Neo QLED 4K QN95D, QN90D, QN87D, QN85D, OLED S95D, S90D, S85D and QLED Q80D, Q70D) on Galaxy Buds2 Pro and Buds2.

Auto Switch allows connections to automatically shift to a Galaxy phone and then back when the call ends. This feature will soon be coming to PCs, but will only be available on Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy phones and tablets with One UI 4.1.1 or above, Galaxy Book series with One UI 6.0 or above, Galaxy Watch4 series or later, and Samsung TVs launched February 2022 or later.

Samsung also confirmed that Auto Switch with TV is only available for making and receiving phone calls. Keep in mind that you’ll have to be logged into your Samsung Account to enable this feature.

