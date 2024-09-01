“Glowtime” might not just be hinting at Apple Intelligence, here’s what you can expect
After months of speculation and rumors, including a fake Apple Event invite, the iPhone 16 launch is almost upon us. But when Apple unveiled the name of its upcoming event — Glowtime — the rumor train went full steam ahead once again. Now we’ve got some more information from someone who’s probably on to something: Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman.
There’s also the matter of AI being the only reason to get an iPhone 16 for many people, hence it probably being a big talking point during the event. The iPhone 16 is only marginally better than the iPhone 15, no huge jumps in performance to get excited about here.
So, what do we know is most likely going to be a major focus at Glowtime? Apple Intelligence. Not only is it the newest thing that Apple is working on, the Glowtime logo heavily resembles the color scheme of Apple Intelligence’s promo materials. It also looks somewhat similar to the new AI interface Apple is working on.
In fact, the EU is getting an almost completely different phone, which is why I’ve called this the most fragmented iPhone launch in history. EU iPhone users will get features completely alien to other regions but will not be getting Apple Intelligence.
The EU will be missing out on these features for the time being. | Video credit — Apple
A second hint as to what to expect, however, apparently lies in the name. According to Gurman, “Glow” is the codename for the upcoming macOS Sequoia. So we might hear about that alongside the iPhone 16 and its suite of AI tools.
Whenever macOS Sequoia comes out it’ll most definitely be powering the new M4 Mac mini. There aren’t many details about that yet, but according to reports the M4 Mac mini will not sacrifice function for form.
Sequoia isn’t the only OS update to look forward to from Apple this year either. We’re going to get our hands on iOS 18 very soon, and that’s when Apple Intelligence will roll out to the general public.
But it remains to be seen whether, with such a difference in the EU, the iPhone 16 can become one of the best phones to buy today.
