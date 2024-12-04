Global Galaxy S25 line visits the FCC showing some differences compared to the U.S. models





These are the same model numbers seen on the U.S. versions of these phones except that instead of having a "U" at the end (signifying a U.S. variant), there is a B/DS indicator signifying a European/Global model with Dual SIM capabilities. The Galaxy S25 line should be unveiled and released next month making them Samsung's 2025 flagship phone series.





While the FCC documentation for the U.S. variants show that the base Galaxy S25 model will not have ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity like the Galaxy S25 + and Galaxy S25 Ultra , the certification for the European and Global versions of the phone show that all three models will support UWB. The latter is used to help find lost or stolen items that are carrying Samsung's SmartTag 2 item tracker. Using UWB allows for more precise tracking of the item wearing the SmartTag 2.









Another contradiction between the FCC reports revolves around the wired charging speeds of the phones. The U.S. report showed support for 25W wired charging for the Galaxy S25 and 45W charging support for the Galaxy S25 + and Galaxy S25 Ultra . The European/Global Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 + smartphones were tested with the EP-TA800 charging adaptor and EP-DN980 charging cable. Based on these model numbers, the European/Global Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 + will support 25W wired charging. The Galaxy S25 Ultra will support 45W wired charging.





Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The European/Global versions of the Galaxy S25 will be equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/a/ac/ax/be), GNSS, UWB, DP, and NFC connectivity. The base model will support n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/20/25/26/28/38/40/41/66/75/77/78 5G bands. The European/Global Galaxy S25 + will offer the same connectivity options although it will not support the n75 5G band.



