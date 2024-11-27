Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday week is here! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

More info about the upcoming Galaxy S25 line is revealed after the phones are certified by the FCC

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android
A render of thge Galaxy S25 Ultra shows off both the back and the front of the flagship phone.
The U.S. version of the Galaxy S25 line has been spotted by 91mobiles and the trip to the regulatory agency revealed a couple of interesting things about the upcoming flagship series (more on that later). The Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra will probably be launched sometime in January of next year. The FCC is just the latest certification site to have been paid a visit by the three phones after previous appearances in China's 3C, and India's BIS. The phones also showed up on the Geekbench benchmark site.

The FCC documentation reveals U.S. model numbers for the Galaxy S25 (SM-931U), Galaxy S25+ (SM-936U), and the Galaxy S25 Ultra (SM-938U). Based on the model number of the travel adapters that will be offered for each model (EP-TA800 for the base Galaxy S25, EP-T2510 for the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra) we can determine what charging speeds will be supported by each model:

  • Galaxy S25... 25W
  • Galaxy S25+... 45W
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra... 45W

Interestingly, the Galaxy S25's wireless charging speed is being reduced to 9W from 15W. This is for the base model only. The trusty S Pen digital writing accessory that comes with the Galaxy S25 Ultra is built by Wacom and carries the model number EJ-PS938. The top-of-the-line model will have a softer look to it this year as the corners on top are rounder instead of squared-off as in previous years.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is certified in the U.S. by the FCC. | Image credit-91mobiles - More info about the upcoming Galaxy S25 line is revealed after the phones are certified by the FCC
The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is certified in the U.S. by the FCC. | Image credit-91mobiles

Of the three models, only the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra include UWB (ultrawide band). This is used for more accurate tracking of items, especially indoors. It also makes it easier to find your handset if it has gone lost or missing. Looking at this from another angle, among the three 2025 Samsung flagship phones, only the Galaxy S25 model won't have support for UWB. However, all three models will feature 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, GNSS, and NFC connectivity.

Typically FCC certification means that a device will soon be unveiled and released in the United States. Samsung will undoubtedly hold an Unpacked event to introduce the Galaxy S25 line early next year.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless