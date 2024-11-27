More info about the upcoming Galaxy S25 line is revealed after the phones are certified by the FCC

Galaxy S25 , Galaxy S25 +, and the The U.S. version of the Galaxy S25 line has been spotted by 91mobiles and the trip to the regulatory agency revealed a couple of interesting things about the upcoming flagship series (more on that later). The+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra will probably be launched sometime in January of next year. The FCC is just the latest certification site to have been paid a visit by the three phones after previous appearances in China's 3C, and India's BIS. The phones also showed up on the Geekbench benchmark site.





The FCC documentation reveals U.S. model numbers for the Galaxy S25 (SM-931U), Galaxy S25 + (SM-936U), and the Galaxy S25 Ultra (SM-938U). Based on the model number of the travel adapters that will be offered for each model (EP-TA800 for the base Galaxy S25 , EP-T2510 for the Galaxy S25 + and Galaxy S25 Ultra ) we can determine what charging speeds will be supported by each model:





Galaxy S25 ... 25W

... 25W Galaxy S25 +... 45W

+... 45W Galaxy S25 Ultra ... 45W





Interestingly, the Galaxy S25 's wireless charging speed is being reduced to 9W from 15W. This is for the base model only. The trusty S Pen digital writing accessory that comes with the Galaxy S25 Ultra is built by Wacom and carries the model number EJ-PS938. The top-of-the-line model will have a softer look to it this year as the corners on top are rounder instead of squared-off as in previous years.









Of the three models, only the Galaxy S25 + and Galaxy S25 Ultra include UWB (ultrawide band). This is used for more accurate tracking of items, especially indoors. It also makes it easier to find your handset if it has gone lost or missing. Looking at this from another angle, among the three 2025 Samsung flagship phones, only the Galaxy S25 model won't have support for UWB. However, all three models will feature 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, GNSS, and NFC connectivity.



