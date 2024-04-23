Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Gemini for Android may soon allow you to upload PDFs and files other than just images
Ever since its launch earlier this year, the Gemini app on Android has been striving to become better at what it does. Though not yet a full "Google Assistant" replacement for many, recently the app has been rumored to be gaining new capabilities, such as real-time responses, and now it seems like Google is planning to introduce another useful feature: document uploads.

Right now, the app allows uploading only images. But according to a recent finding by AssembleDebug (via Android Authority), Gemini might soon allow uploads of PDFs and other documents. This feature is currently under development and only discovered after enabling some flags. It's not clear when it will be available to all users, and it is not yet fully functional even in its testing phase. However, there are screenshots available of what the feature will look like as shown below.

Credit: Android Authority

In these screenshots, we can see how the user was able to upload a PDF document and have Gemini analyze and then summarize the contents. I could see this being extremely helpful in cases where translation is needed or simply for ease of accessibility. In addition to uploading a file directly from your phone, we can see that there's also an option to upload a file from Google Drive. 

Given that Gemini has a basic and an advanced tier, it is possible that this feature might be reserved for paying customers, meaning those that are Google One AI subscribers. It is also a possibility that this could be a Google Workspace advanced feature. However, we are just speculating here, as this feature has not been announced or teased by Google.

The discovery of this feature comes alongside other rumored Gemini app upgrades such as the aforementioned real-time responses as well as support for third party music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. There's no official confirmation about the release date for either feature, but it's exciting to see new functionalities coming to the Gemini app. This will bring even more value to those that have opted to use Gemini over other chatbots, but especially for those that have opted to pay for the advanced version.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

