Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Gemini's Android app will be getting real-time responses

By
Software updates Apps
Gemini's Android app will be getting real-time responses, says new report
The world is all about AI at the moment (and probably will be like that for the foreseeable future). So, it's absolutely key that AI apps on phones get improvements often. Android Authority now reports that Google is working on adding a useful experience to its AI app, Gemini.

You will be able to read Gemini's response before the entirety of it has been generated


PiunikaWeb and AssembleDebug have managed to uncover a new feature in the works that allows you to read Gemini's response as it is being generated. Right now, you have to wait for the entire response to be generated to be able to read it, but the new feature will bring the app up to par with its Web version.

The Gemini assistant didn't really have smooth sailing from its inception. Initially called Google Bard, it's been somewhat lacking compared to other AI competitors. However now, Google seems to finally be catching up.

Gemini&#039;s Android app will be getting real-time responses

The improvement in the works will be quite helpful. Especially if you're one of the inpatient ones (pretty much everybody these days) and you don't fancy waiting for a few seconds to then read a whole paragraph. Now, you'd be reading line by line or so, so you don't get bored while the AI is still generating your response.

This is, by the way, how most AI chatbots work, so it's a somewhat overdue feature for Gemini's Android app. The web version allows you to read in real-time as well.

PiunikaWeb recently unveiled another useful update that's coming to Gemini - it will be able to control Spotify and other music streaming services. This is actually quite a big improvement as it's one of the main aspects that Gemini was lacking in comparison to Google Assistant.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
Over 4,000 stores won't sell OnePlus devices in this country, here's the trouble
Over 4,000 stores won't sell OnePlus devices in this country, here's the trouble
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy

Latest News

T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless