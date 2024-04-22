Gemini to learn a trick from Google Assistant: You might soon control Spotify with your voice

Integration with apps like Spotify might be on the horizon







In the images above, you will notice the feature as the second-to-last option listed. When you tap on Music, it leads you to a page where you can "Choose your default media provider." But right now, that page is empty – there are no services listed yet.



However, this suggests that users can soon pick their favorite streaming service from a list. Once selected, Gemini is expected to smoothly work with services like Spotify, YouTube Music, or even Apple Music, letting you play music with voice commands.



There's no info on when the company plans to roll out this feature. But if and when it does, it's sure to be a win for music lovers. Plus, adding more features like this brings Gemini one step closer to replacing the Assistant, which, to be honest, seems inevitable at some point.