Up Next:
Gemini to learn a trick from Google Assistant: You might soon control Spotify with your voice
Earlier this year, Google revealed the rebrand of its Bard AI chatbot, now known as "Gemini," along with the launch of a new Android app. However, it was clear from the outset that Gemini wasn't a full replacement for Google Assistant on Android phones, at least not yet. It still lacks some basic features like song identification or playback, which Assistant users had grown accustomed to. Nevertheless, this could soon change.
Google seems to be gearing up to introduce a new music-related feature to its chatbot. As per a tip from the well-known leaker AssembleDebug shared with tech-focused blog PiunikaWeb, Gemini might soon include a "Music" option, enabling users to "select preferred services used to play music." This discovery was made within the Gemini Settings page.
In the images above, you will notice the feature as the second-to-last option listed. When you tap on Music, it leads you to a page where you can "Choose your default media provider." But right now, that page is empty – there are no services listed yet.
However, this suggests that users can soon pick their favorite streaming service from a list. Once selected, Gemini is expected to smoothly work with services like Spotify, YouTube Music, or even Apple Music, letting you play music with voice commands.
There's no info on when the company plans to roll out this feature. But if and when it does, it's sure to be a win for music lovers. Plus, adding more features like this brings Gemini one step closer to replacing the Assistant, which, to be honest, seems inevitable at some point.
Integration with apps like Spotify might be on the horizon
Google seems to be gearing up to introduce a new music-related feature to its chatbot. As per a tip from the well-known leaker AssembleDebug shared with tech-focused blog PiunikaWeb, Gemini might soon include a "Music" option, enabling users to "select preferred services used to play music." This discovery was made within the Gemini Settings page.
In the images above, you will notice the feature as the second-to-last option listed. When you tap on Music, it leads you to a page where you can "Choose your default media provider." But right now, that page is empty – there are no services listed yet.
However, this suggests that users can soon pick their favorite streaming service from a list. Once selected, Gemini is expected to smoothly work with services like Spotify, YouTube Music, or even Apple Music, letting you play music with voice commands.
There's no info on when the company plans to roll out this feature. But if and when it does, it's sure to be a win for music lovers. Plus, adding more features like this brings Gemini one step closer to replacing the Assistant, which, to be honest, seems inevitable at some point.
Things that are NOT allowed: