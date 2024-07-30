Best Buy makes the budget iPad 7 a deal too good to pass up, if you can overlook one thing





Refurbished iPad 7 Wi-Fi, 128GB: Save $210! Get a renewed iPad 7 at Best Buy and save $210 in the process. The slate is Geek Squad Certified Refurbished, which means it should be as good as new. Act fast and save on one while you can! $210 off (49%) $219 99 $429 99 Buy at BestBuy



Overall, for $219.99, you are getting a pretty awesome iPad you can use for stuff such as browsing the web, streaming videos, and even playing games. So, if getting a pre-owned device isn't an issue for you, we suggest tapping the deal button at the beginning of this article and grabbing an iPad 7 through this deal today! The iPad 7 came out in 2019 and is rocking Apple 's A10 Fusion chipset under the hood. And while it may not be a mobile powerhouse like some of the best tablets on the market right now, it should be able to handle day-to-day tasks without issues. In addition, it still packs enough power to run demanding games like Fortnite and Asphalt 9. You'll enjoy a pleasant watching experience as well, as the slate comes with a 10.2-inch LCD display with 2160 x 1620p resolution.Overall, for $219.99, you are getting a pretty awesome iPad you can use for stuff such as browsing the web, streaming videos, and even playing games. So, if getting a pre-owned device isn't an issue for you, we suggest tapping the deal button at the beginning of this article and grabbing an iPad 7 through this deal today!

Being the relentless deal hunters we are, we found a sweet deal on a budget iPad that we think will be of interest to you.Right now, Best Buy is offering the 10.2-inch iPad 7 at a massive $210 discount, allowing you to get one for just $219.99, down from the regular price of $429.99. The deal is for the Wi-Fi model with 128GB of storage.That being said, the reason behind this massive price cut is most likely because we are talking about a renewed model here. So, it isn't exactly brand-new. However, this is a 'Geek Squad Certified Refurbished' slate, which means it has been 'thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested' by Best Buy's Geek Squad team and should be as good as new. In other words, while a pre-owned device, the tablet should be in fine condition.