Garmin's next big 'mainstream' smartwatch is apparently right around the corner

Leaked Garmin Vivoactive 6 images
If you're the least bit familiar with today's smartwatch market, you probably already know that Garmin sells a lot of interesting alternatives for the industry-leading Apple Watch portfolio that can cost as much as $1,000 and even more than that.

According to a number of different sources, ranging from reputable specialized websites to obscure but clearly well-connected Redditors, the US-based company is preparing to release at least one new wearable device in the very near future, and all signs point to this one both taking on and undercutting the "mainstream" Apple Watch Series 10 rather than joining the niche Fenix family with a higher price point than the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Here's everything we (think we) know about the Vivoactive 6


  • 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 390 x 390 pixel resolution;
  • 42.2 x 42.2 x 10.9mm product dimensions;
  • 26 grams weight (without strap);
  • Fiber-reinforced polymer case with aluminum bezel;
  • 8GB internal storage space;
  • Built-in GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, and Beidou support;
  • Gyroscope, compass, and accelerometer;
  • Elevate V5 heart rate monitor;
  • Vertical Oscillation;
  • Ground Contact Time;
  • Running Power;
  • Pace Pro;
  • VO2 Max;
  • Animated Workouts;
  • Smart Alarm;
  • Garmin Share.

Before getting too excited (or disappointed) by any of this information, I have to once again stress these totally unofficial details come from multiple sources, some of which are not completely reliable. That means nothing is etched in stone just yet, and perhaps more importantly, the above is (clearly) not the full Garmin Vivoactive 6 picture.

With key puzzle pieces like battery endurance numbers missing, the "known" tidbits that arguably deserve the most attention for the time being are the largely unchanged dimensions from the Vivoactive 5 and the major added fitness-friendly features and tools.


That's right, it appears that the Vivoactive 6 will look an awful lot like its popular predecessor at first glance while allowing its wearers to more thoroughly monitor their workouts and especially their runs with a few state-of-the-art technologies borrowed from costlier members of the Fenix, Enduro, and Forerunner lines.

Unfortunately, some premium sensors like an altimeter and ECG tech will probably be missing, but that's obviously good news from an affordability perspective. The Garmin Vivoactive 6, which is apparently slightly thinner and equipped with double the storage space of the Vivoactive 5, could therefore cost $300 and see daylight... in a matter of days. Namely, at some point in April, which could mean tomorrow or four weeks from today.

In either case, we're clearly looking at an interesting fitness-centric timepiece here that's likely to shine with its endurance figures between charges in addition to some very powerful location monitoring tools and a display that could strike a nearly perfect balance between performance and energy efficiency.

And Garmin's reportedly not done


Once again, I'm hearing multiple people anticipating one or two new additions to the Forerunner family apart from the Vivoactive 6 this year. The high-end Forerunner 970 and mid-end Forerunner 270 are shrouded in almost total secrecy for the time being, which means that they're unlikely to debut in April.


Their list of features and price points are relatively easy to guess by looking at the $450 Garmin Forerunner 265 and $600 Forerunner 965, and with those names previously rumored to jump to Forerunner 275 and Forerunner 975, you can probably expect minimal upgrades and design revisions now.

Still, the undoubtedly stellar battery life, high-quality AMOLED displays, and ultra-advanced training and recovery capabilities will surely make these bad boys two of the best smartwatches for professional (and semi-professional) runners and triathletes this year, so if you're part of those categories, I can definitely understand your excitement and curiosity.
