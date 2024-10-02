This Garmin Vivoactive 5 deal is still up for grabs at Amazon
A couple of weeks ago, we spotted a rare $50 price cut on the affordable Garmin Vivoactive 5. This wearable doesn't go on sale often, so you can imagine our surprise that the Amazon promo is still live today. Yep, there's still time to save on this Garmin Watch!
While Amazon's promo is exciting, given that the GPS watch hasn't seen considerable discounts in a while, it's not exclusive. In other words, you can grab the same deal at Best Buy. Pick your favorite store and act soon; the promo might not remain available for much longer.
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 also offers advanced and mostly accurate health-related features. For instance, it can detect your naps and sleep, heart rate, body battery energy levels, and more. The best part? You get to see everything on a beautiful 1.2-inch OLED screen. When you think about it, there aren't too many sub-$300 smartwatches that offer the same value-for-money ratio.
So, if you're looking for something that promises accurate metrics, a fantastic battery life, and a beautiful screen, you should definitely consider getting the Vivoactive 5. Granted, Apple and Galaxy Watches may have a more intuitive operating system, but this puppy is still a remarkable choice, especially now that it's $50 cheaper.
The Garmin timepiece stands out from the best smartwatches on the market with, surprise, surprise—its battery life. Like most options from the brand, this puppy can be kept off the charger much longer than the Apple Watch Series 10 or the Galaxy Watch 7. With it, you can enjoy up to four days of use with an Always-on display. Turn off the special feature, and you can get up to 11 days of use. Now, that's impressive for a wearable that costs just about $300 when not on sale.
With this fella, you can track more than 30 activities, including golf, swimming, HIIT training, and more. However, don't expect it to become your marathon coach. That's because it lacks specialized runner-centric metrics, such as PacePro. If you're looking for something for runners, we recommend checking out the Garmin Forerunner 165.
