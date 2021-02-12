Amazon has a whole bunch of Garmin smartwatches on sale at substantial discounts

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

The most powerful weapon in Garmin's Apple and Samsung-rivaling smartwatch arsenal is arguably its product diversity, which allows both the company itself and major third-party retailers like Amazon to frequently and deeply cut the prices of a variety of Android and iOS-compatible wearable devices, many of which are pretty affordable to start with.





Hardly a week goes by without seeing a whole bunch of Garmin products sold at substantial discounts nowadays, and naturally, the days leading up to this year's big celebration of love are no exception to the rule. Granted, you probably won't be able to receive any of these killer wrist-worn bargains in time for Valentine's Day , but something tells us your better half will still appreciate a feature-packed Vivoactive 3, Vivoactive 4, Venu, or Venu Sq offered as a late gift.



The Vivoactive 3 is undoubtedly the headliner of Amazon's newest batch of Garmin deals, scoring an absolutely massive (and unprecedented) $150 price reduction. That equates to a solid 60 percent shaved off the $249.99 MSRP of the silver-coated stainless steel timepiece paired with a black silicone band. The other color options are available at significantly lower discounts, mind you, making it wiser to simply go for a newer Garmin Vivoactive 4



Commercially released back in 2019, that thing normally costs $349.99 in both 40 and 45mm sizes, with the latter setting you back around $100 less than usual in all-black and silver/gray flavors at the time of this writing. Compared to its predecessor, the Vivoactive 4 has a major advantage in its standard music storage capabilities while also hiding several extra fitness and wellness monitoring tricks up its sleeve.



Of course, the Vivoactive family is not as advanced (or as pretty) as the Garmin Venu , which typically starts at $349.99 with a high-quality AMOLED display in tow, currently fetching $86 less than usual in a single black hue.



That's a cool 25 percent discount, but if you still can't afford the company's top-shelf circular Apple Watch alternative, the aptly named Venu Sq can be yours right now at 15 percent off its $199.99 regular price with a square body and a couple of missing sensors.



Speaking of missing features, the $169.99 Garmin Forerunner 35 is essentially the textbook definition of a barebones smartwatch (with built-in GPS functionality), costing 42 percent less than usual for a presumably limited time only in multiple different paint jobs.



