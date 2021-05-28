Harness the power of the sun with the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar
Not all smartwatches are created equal, though. Physics also teaches us that all the power we need falls down to Earth as light. Okay, maybe not ALL the power, but our mighty Sun can provide energy for almost anything.
To the point! There’s a special Garmin smartwatch that can harness the power of the sun, and now it’s discounted at Best Buy.
The Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar is a sophisticated fitness machine that features a Power Glass solar charging lens. According to the manufacturer, this lens can add up to two days to the already impressive 14 days of battery life. All you need to do is go outside for 3 hours a day.
The fēnix 6 Pro Solar is not a one-trick pony either. This smartwatch supports Garmin Pay contactless payments, it has a built-in GPS (with GLONASS, GALILEO), smart notifications, a ton of fitness features with VO2max tracking, and more.