Harness the power of the sun with the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar

To the point! There’s a special Garmin smartwatch that can harness the power of the sun, and now it’s discounted at Best Buy.





The Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar is a sophisticated fitness machine that features a Power Glass solar charging lens. According to the manufacturer, this lens can add up to two days to the already impressive 14 days of battery life. All you need to do is go outside for 3 hours a day.





The fēnix 6 Pro Solar is not a one-trick pony either. This smartwatch supports Garmin Pay contactless payments, it has a built-in GPS (with GLONASS, GALILEO), smart notifications, a ton of fitness features with VO2max tracking, and more.



It's not cheap but thanks to the latest Best Buy deal you can shave $100 off the price. The 47mm Stainless Steel variant is down to $699 for a limited time.