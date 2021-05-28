Harness the power of the sun with the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
May 28, 2021, 8:13 AM
Smartwatches and other wearables are cool and everything but they all have a major flaw - battery life. Or rather - the lack of it. If you want to have decent features, you need to sacrifice longevity and that’s just pure physics.

Not all smartwatches are created equal, though. Physics also teaches us that all the power we need falls down to Earth as light. Okay, maybe not ALL the power, but our mighty Sun can provide energy for almost anything.

Garmin - fēnix 6 Pro Solar

GPS Smartwatch 47mm Stainless Steel - Black

$100 off (13%)
$699 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

To the point! There’s a special Garmin smartwatch that can harness the power of the sun, and now it’s discounted at Best Buy.

The Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar is a sophisticated fitness machine that features a Power Glass solar charging lens. According to the manufacturer, this lens can add up to two days to the already impressive 14 days of battery life. All you need to do is go outside for 3 hours a day.


The fēnix 6 Pro Solar is not a one-trick pony either. This smartwatch supports Garmin Pay contactless payments, it has a built-in GPS (with GLONASS, GALILEO), smart notifications, a ton of fitness features with VO2max tracking, and more.

It’s not cheap but thanks to the latest Best Buy deal you can shave $100 off the price. The 47mm Stainless Steel variant is down to $699 for a limited time.

