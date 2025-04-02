The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar is a no-brainer at nearly half off on Amazon
If you're in the market for a smart sports watch with excellent activity tracking capabilities and battery life that outlasts many of the best smartwatches, consider the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar. While the lack of an OLED touchscreen makes its usual ~$400 price feel steep, you can now get it at a no-brainer price. It's 47% off on Amazon, knocking it down under the $220 mark.
As far as we know, the 40mm timepiece hasn't been available at such low prices in quite some time. That said, Amazon isn't the only one giving you such major savings — you can get the same $186 price cut at Walmart.
However you look at it, both Garmin watches are a steal right now. Both options boast incredible battery life The smaller Instinct 2S Solar delivers up to 50 days in smartwatch mode, while the larger version takes things even further, promising unlimited battery life in the right conditions. That means less time charging and more adventures.
That's not all — you also get highly accurate heart rate, sleep, respiration metrics, and more. In essence, these Garmin watches are a fantastic option for athletes seeking a rugged timepiece. They rely on buttons for navigation instead of a touchscreen, but that's not necessarily a dealbreaker.
If you like what the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar and its larger-sized sibling bring to the table, we recommend checking out Amazon's current promos. Available for 47% and 43% off, both options provide excellent value for money.
By the way, the larger-sized Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is also on sale. This one currently retails for 43% off on Amazon, down by $170 from its original ~$400 price. If you like larger sports watches, this 45mm version could better fit your needs.
The Instinct 2 Solar series offers multiple built-in sports apps, including profiles for biking, swimming, and more. You get a built-in 3-axis compass and support for multiple global navigation satellite systems, ensuring advanced positioning accuracy.
