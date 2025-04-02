Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar is a no-brainer at nearly half off on Amazon

If you're in the market for a smart sports watch with excellent activity tracking capabilities and battery life that outlasts many of the best smartwatches, consider the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar. While the lack of an OLED touchscreen makes its usual ~$400 price feel steep, you can now get it at a no-brainer price. It's 47% off on Amazon, knocking it down under the $220 mark.

The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar: save 47%

$186 off (47%)
Are you looking for a top-class sports watch with a fantastic 50-day battery life? In that case, consider the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar. The model is 47% off at Amazon right now, promising advanced sports tracking at much more affodable prices.
Buy at Amazon

The 45mm Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is 43% off

$170 off (43%)
For fans of larger GPS watches, the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar could be a better alternative. This one sells for 43% off on Amazon right now, making it a top choice for those who want unlimited battery life with solar charging. Get yours and save.
Buy at Amazon

As far as we know, the 40mm timepiece hasn't been available at such low prices in quite some time. That said, Amazon isn't the only one giving you such major savings — you can get the same $186 price cut at Walmart.

By the way, the larger-sized Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is also on sale. This one currently retails for 43% off on Amazon, down by $170 from its original ~$400 price. If you like larger sports watches, this 45mm version could better fit your needs.

However you look at it, both Garmin watches are a steal right now. Both options boast incredible battery life The smaller Instinct 2S Solar delivers up to 50 days in smartwatch mode, while the larger version takes things even further, promising unlimited battery life in the right conditions. That means less time charging and more adventures.

The Instinct 2 Solar series offers multiple built-in sports apps, including profiles for biking, swimming, and more. You get a built-in 3-axis compass and support for multiple global navigation satellite systems, ensuring advanced positioning accuracy.

That's not all — you also get highly accurate heart rate, sleep, respiration metrics, and more. In essence, these Garmin watches are a fantastic option for athletes seeking a rugged timepiece. They rely on buttons for navigation instead of a touchscreen, but that's not necessarily a dealbreaker.

If you like what the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar and its larger-sized sibling bring to the table, we recommend checking out Amazon's current promos. Available for 47% and 43% off, both options provide excellent value for money.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
