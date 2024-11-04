The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
Don't like the short battery life of mainstream wearable options, such as the Galaxy Watch 6? In that case, you might want to check out Garmin's Instinct 2. This fella may not have a touchscreen, but it makes up for it with plenty of battery life. And now, Amazon offers the smaller-sized Camo Edition model at a fantastic $120 discount, making it much more affordable than usual.
We're not joking one bit! You can now buy the 40mm Garmin Watch for less than $230. This particular model usually costs about $350, and it hasn't seen such major bargains at the e-commerce giant for at least 30 days. So, if you don't wish to wait for Black Friday smartwatch promos to begin, act now and save $120.
The timepiece, which now costs a tad more than a 44mm Apple Watch SE 2, also packs ample wellness features. There are various activity profiles to choose from, with your wrist buddy tracking running dynamics, performance and recovery needs. You also have a VO2 Max sensor that helps you train smarter and a built-in three-axis compass plus multi-GNSS for better GPS accuracy at all times.
If you think the Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition brings enough to the table, we recommend getting it straight away. Amazon's $120 discount is simply too good to miss out on!
This GPS smartwatch is ideal for outdoor-going individuals with its rugged camouflage-inspired design. It offers toughness like few mainstream competitors with its shock and thermal-resistant case, as well as much better battery life than your average wearable. In fact, you can keep this fella on your wrist for some 21 days in smartwatch mode or up to 22 hours in GPS mode.
Last but surely not least, the non-mainstream Instinct 2S tracks heart rate, stress levels, sleep, Pulse Ox, etc. In other words, it has all the health-related features you'd expect to find on a mainstream smartwatch.
