The tougher-than-tough Garmin Instinct 2 can be yours for less than $200 at Best Buy

In case you’re wondering, this discount is quite rare. In fact, we last saw the timepiece retailing under $200 in December last year. To top this off, the most recent discount Garmin’s timepiece has seen was a much humbler $75 price cut on Amazon, which, too, happened a while ago. Why are we telling you all this? To show you just how amazing Best Buy’s current promo is.But it’s not the only seller offering the top workout watch at deeply reduced prices. Amazon holds the same 33% markdown. However, quantities appear to be incredibly limited over there, so you have to be really quick if you want to get one from there.This puppy may have no touchscreen or Super AMOLED display, let alone a rotating bezel like the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic . But it holds its own ground among the best wearables for outdoor enthusiasts with its military-grade sturdiness and many fitness-related features and apps.To mention just a few, the Instinct 2 has activity profiles for skiing and snowboarding, HIIT workouts, and mountain biking. When a lack of motivation has befallen you, the timepiece can put you back on track with its Daily Workout Suggestions feature.Of course, it’s not just about keeping active. The Instinct 2 also keeps you safe and tracks your heart rate, sleep, stress levels, and more, keeping you well-aware of your overall health condition. The best part? It can keep the lights on for an impressive up to 28 days in smartwatch mode.If you’d like to give this bad boy a whirl, we recommend acting on Best Buy’s exciting promo while you can. After all, it’s not every day that you can save $100 on the Garmin.