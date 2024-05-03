Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

The tougher-than-tough Garmin Instinct 2 can be yours for less than $200 at Best Buy

By
0comments
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The tougher-than-tough Garmin Instinct 2 can be yours for less than $200 at Best Buy
Do you hate having to put your lifestyle on pause just because your smartwatch can’t make it over a day between charges? If you also like rugged-looking smartwatches, Best Buy has something that might meet your needs. The merchant offers none other than the Instinct 2, one of the best Garmin watches, at a fantastic $100 discount.

The Garmin Instinct 2 is $100 off on Best Buy

Garmin's tougher-than-tough Instinct 2 is now available at Best Buy at $100 off its price tag. The smartwatch lets you break the shackles of daily charging by offering an enormous up to 28 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. It has various sensors to track and monitor heart rate, sleep, stress levels, and more. Get yours now and save $100.
$100 off (33%)
$199 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Garmin Instinct 2 is $100 off on Amazon, too

If you prefer doing your tech shopping straight from Amazon, you should act fast if you want to save $100 on the Garmin Instinct 2. Over here, all colors and sizes are available in very limited quantities. With that in mind, the wearable is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts who don't want to charge their smartwatches on a daily basis.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

In case you’re wondering, this discount is quite rare. In fact, we last saw the timepiece retailing under $200 in December last year. To top this off, the most recent discount Garmin’s timepiece has seen was a much humbler $75 price cut on Amazon, which, too, happened a while ago. Why are we telling you all this? To show you just how amazing Best Buy’s current promo is.

But it’s not the only seller offering the top workout watch at deeply reduced prices. Amazon holds the same 33% markdown. However, quantities appear to be incredibly limited over there, so you have to be really quick if you want to get one from there. 

This puppy may have no touchscreen or Super AMOLED display, let alone a rotating bezel like the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. But it holds its own ground among the best wearables for outdoor enthusiasts with its military-grade sturdiness and many fitness-related features and apps. 

To mention just a few, the Instinct 2 has activity profiles for skiing and snowboarding, HIIT workouts, and mountain biking. When a lack of motivation has befallen you, the timepiece can put you back on track with its Daily Workout Suggestions feature. 

Of course, it’s not just about keeping active. The Instinct 2 also keeps you safe and tracks your heart rate, sleep, stress levels, and more, keeping you well-aware of your overall health condition. The best part? It can keep the lights on for an impressive up to 28 days in smartwatch mode. 

If you’d like to give this bad boy a whirl, we recommend acting on Best Buy’s exciting promo while you can. After all, it’s not every day that you can save $100 on the Garmin.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Best Buy cuts the price of the flagship Motorola Razr+ 2023 by up to $400
Best Buy cuts the price of the flagship Motorola Razr+ 2023 by up to $400
T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
Meta rubs salt in Apple Vision Pro wounds – the Android of AR/VR is here, and I'm super excited
Meta rubs salt in Apple Vision Pro wounds – the Android of AR/VR is here, and I'm super excited
Garmin Smartwatches - Deals History
18 stories
03 May, 2024
The tougher-than-tough Garmin Instinct 2 can be yours for less than $200 at Best Buy
02 May, 2024
The feature-packed Garmin Vivoactive 4S is a real budget delight at its current 43% discount on Amazon
23 Apr, 2024
At 53% off, the Garmin Forerunner 945 lets you get a feature-packed smartwatch on the cheap
19 Apr, 2024
Sweet Amazon deal knocks $120 off the Garmin Instinct Solar price tag for yet another time
17 Apr, 2024
The stylish Garmin Vivoactive 4S is available for less than $190 and can't wait to meet you
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless