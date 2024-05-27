Run into savings with the Garmin Forerunner 955, now $100 off on Amazon

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

If you’re an avid runner on the lookout for the next durable GPS smartwatch, we might be able to help you get one at a bargain price. The 2022-released Garmin Forerunner 955 has dropped to some of the best prices we’ve seen on Amazon, offered at $100 off its list price.

The timepiece was previously available at the same price through a Walmart deal two months ago. Presently, you can find it discounted not just on Amazon but also on Best Buy. In case you like this seller better, consider getting your timepiece from there.

With a responsive touchscreen, the Forerunner 955 makes a perfect option for active people. It might lack the super intuitive interface of the best smartwatches for Android lovers. On the flip side, it makes up for it with plenty of features and functionalities to keep you motivated and updated on your running performance and more.

For starters, you have pre-loaded maps that can be a lifesaver when you’re in an unfamiliar environment with no network coverage. You also have a Morning Report feature that sums up your recovery and sleep. Other features here include but aren’t limited to running power, triathlon profiles, hill score, and training effect.

Of course, all the standard stuff like wrist-based heart rate tracking, abnormal heart rate alerts, sleep coaching, nap detection, women’s health insights, all-day stress measurements, etc., are also here. The wearable lets you store music right on your wrist and make contactless payments from your wrist.

Like every other Garmin watch, this bad boy cuts no corners on the battery life front. In smartwatch mode, you can expect it to last up to 15 days. And we all know even the Samsung smartwatch with the best battery life offers a bit over 60 hours between charges.

So, if you’re looking for your next top watch for different activities with long battery life and an affordable price, the Forerunner 955 might be ideal. Get yours through Amazon and save $100.
