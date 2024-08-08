Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The old but gold Garmin Forerunner 945 is back under $300 at Walmart

The old but gold Garmin Forerunner 945 is back under $300 at Walmart
If you're searching for a new GPS smartwatch designed for runners that doesn't cost more than $300, you should probably refrain from Garmin's latest Forerunner models. Fortunately, Walmart once again sells the premium Forerunner 945 at 50% off its price tag!

There's no denying that this particular Garmin Watch is no spring chicken. After all, it was launched in 2021. However, it's still an attractive choice, thanks to its advanced fitness and wellness features and deeply reduced price tag. Speaking of which, we'd like to point out that while Walmart sells the model for almost $600 when not on sale, the non-LTE variant is actually $499.99.

Since this model isn't exactly super-contemporary, it obviously can't measure up to the latest Garmin models, including the Forerunner 965. However, it's packed with advanced features for runners, including ClimbPro, Running Dynamics, Performance Condition, and more, making it a viable choice for runners and triathletes.

Fret not if you aren't that much into running. The Forerunner 945 has different built-in activity profiles, including options like pool and open-water swimming, cycling, golfing, and many more. Let's not forget that you also get advanced sleep monitoring, including insights into your different sleep stages, stress levels, respiration, etc. Naturally, you also have heart-rate monitoring, among other health-related features.

By the way, you can also store music on this fella! Besides that, you can make contactless payments straight from your wrist or let friends and family know exactly where you are during a cycling or running session. That's available through the LiveTrack feature, which also lets others know your entire pre-planned course.

Extras like a body battery energy monitor, a pulse oxygen sensor, and safety tracking are also all here. Additionally, you don't have to deal with overnight charging with this Garmin Watch. It offers up to two weeks of use per charge, beating some of the best smartwatches on the battery life front. It's also a worthy rival to many of the top fitness trackers and GPS watches.

If you like what the Garmin Forerunner 945 has to offer, safely go for Walmart's attractive deal while it's still here!
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

