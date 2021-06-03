Garmin releases a new pair of Forerunners - the 945 LTE and 55
Forerunner 945 LTEThe purpose of the 945 LTE is to give you everything you could ever ask for in a sports smartwatch. Garmin has packed it with all the tech and functionality they offer, making it their flagship product.
If that wasn’t enough safety reassurance for you, the watch also offers a feature called LiveTrack, which lets your friends and family see your location in real-time and even view your entire preplanned course. Other health features include an oximeter to measure your blood oxygen levels and a heart rate monitor.
Forerunner 55The little brother of the 945 LTE is the Forerunner 55, and its purpose is on the other spectrum of the scale. It is for those who don’t need all the extra features the big guy offers and prefer to stick to the basics.
It keeps the most crucial features for tracking your health and exercises, like the heart monitor and GPS, but it falls behind on others like the option to store music or any of the LTE-enabled functionalities of the flagship.
Nevertheless, the 55 seems like the choice most people would make, especially for those with a more casual fitness lifestyle. The whole package looks even more appealing with the price tag of $199.99.