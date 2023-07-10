Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Early Prime Day deals are now live!
Check the amazing discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and more.

Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
Are you looking for a smartwatch capable of taking a beating and surviving a day or two (or 54) out in the wild but can't afford the extravagant Apple Watch Ultra or even the much cheaper Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar after a recent record discount of $100?

This may come as a bit of a surprise, but you don't have to wait another second or use any subscription service whatsoever to get another crazy tough Garmin device at a significantly lower price than the aforementioned model.

Garmin Instinct Solar

Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch with Solar Charging Capabilities, Built-in Sports Apps, GPS, Bluetooth, Sunlight-Visible Monochrome Display with 128 x 128 Pixel Resolution, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case and Bezel, Power Glass Lens, Silicone Strap, 10 ATM Water Resistance, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stress and Sleep Tracking, Body Battery Energy Monitor, Up to 54 Days of Battery Life, Graphite Color
$150 off (43%)
$199 99
$349 99
Buy at Amazon

With only a few hours to go until the official start of Amazon's Prime Day 2023 extravaganza, it's precisely that e-commerce giant that charges a whopping 150 bucks less than usual for a rugged Instinct Solar in a single "graphite" colorway.

Bargain hunters will undoubtedly be delighted to know that they're looking at a massive 43 percent markdown here from a $349.99 list price for a pretty old but timelessly powerful and feature-packed product.

As the name suggests, this bad boy uses solar charging functionality to maximize its battery life, which is however not technically advertised as "unlimited" or "infinite." But under the right circumstances, you can squeeze as much as 54 days (yes, days) of endurance out of the Garmin Instinct Solar, which is a lot more than what the best smartwatches of today are capable of... in any conditions.

With GPS and everything else enabled, of course, that rating will drop to as little as 30 hours of uninterrupted use, which should still be more than enough for a couple of outdoor adventures.

Guaranteed to withstand everything from water immersion up to 100 meters to dust, dirt, freezing temperatures, and various types of shock (including drops on hard surfaces), the Instinct Solar impressively comes with a whole bunch of advanced sensors and handy health monitoring tools on deck as well.

Granted, the tiny (non-touch) screen is far from remarkable by "conventional" smartwatch standards, but this is clearly a device with a radically different target audience than the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Apple Watch Series 8, and even the aforementioned Apple Watch Ultra. If you're part of that or want to be part of it, now's definitely the time to pull the trigger... even with Prime Day around the corner.

Popular stories

This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
Epic deal brings iPhone 13 Pro Max down to its lowest price on Amazon
Epic deal brings iPhone 13 Pro Max down to its lowest price on Amazon
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Crazy detailed new 4G and 5G tests yield two big nationwide winners
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Crazy detailed new 4G and 5G tests yield two big nationwide winners
The OnePlus 11 5G flagship is on sale at virtually flawless prices for Independence Day
The OnePlus 11 5G flagship is on sale at virtually flawless prices for Independence Day
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals customers will receive the perfect summer giveaway
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals customers will receive the perfect summer giveaway
Behold the gapless Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hinge in its real-life form
Behold the gapless Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hinge in its real-life form
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless