Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price

Garmin Instinct Solar Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch with Solar Charging Capabilities, Built-in Sports Apps, GPS, Bluetooth, Sunlight-Visible Monochrome Display with 128 x 128 Pixel Resolution, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case and Bezel, Power Glass Lens, Silicone Strap, 10 ATM Water Resistance, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stress and Sleep Tracking, Body Battery Energy Monitor, Up to 54 Days of Battery Life, Graphite Color $150 off (43%) $199 99 $349 99





With only a few hours to go until the official start of Amazon's Prime Day 2023 extravaganza, it's precisely that e-commerce giant that charges a whopping 150 bucks less than usual for a rugged Instinct Solar in a single "graphite" colorway.





Bargain hunters will undoubtedly be delighted to know that they're looking at a massive 43 percent markdown here from a $349.99 list price for a pretty old but timelessly powerful and feature-packed product.





days ) of endurance out of the Garmin Instinct Solar, which is a lot more than what the As the name suggests, this bad boy uses solar charging functionality to maximize its battery life, which is however not technically advertised as "unlimited" or "infinite." But under the right circumstances, you can squeeze as much as 54 days (yes,) of endurance out of the Garmin Instinct Solar, which ismore than what the best smartwatches of today are capable of... in any conditions.





With GPS and everything else enabled, of course, that rating will drop to as little as 30 hours of uninterrupted use, which should still be more than enough for a couple of outdoor adventures.





Guaranteed to withstand everything from water immersion up to 100 meters to dust, dirt, freezing temperatures, and various types of shock (including drops on hard surfaces), the Instinct Solar impressively comes with a whole bunch of advanced sensors and handy health monitoring tools on deck as well.





Granted, the tiny (non-touch) screen is far from remarkable by "conventional" smartwatch standards, but this is clearly a device with a radically different target audience than the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Apple Watch Series 8 , and even the aforementioned Apple Watch Ultra. If you're part of that or want to be part of it, now's definitely the time to pull the trigger... even with Prime Day around the corner.