One of Garmin's best smartwatches (with a touchscreen) is on sale at its lowest price ever

Primarily known (and celebrated) for its rugged devices capable of taking a beating while also handily beating the likes of the Apple Watch Ultra in the battery endurance department, Garmin also makes and sells "normal" smartwatches for "regular" people.

You know the type of product we're talking about here. Big but not bulky, elegant but not feeble, capable of fully supporting both Android handsets and iPhones, and sufficiently well-equipped to outshine the likes of the Apple Watch Series 8 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in terms of battery life.

Released back in 2019 and inexplicably left without a direct sequel all this time, the Vivoactive 4 certainly checks every single one of those boxes while currently costing 160 bucks less than usual. Because this is typically nowhere near as expensive as the aforementioned rugged Apple Watch Ultra, that equates to a huge and unprecedented 48 percent markdown from a regular price of $329.99 in both 40 and 45mm case sizes.

Those are technically two different smartwatches dubbed Vivoactive 4S and Vivoactive 4 respectively, but make no mistake, they're the same exact smartwatch, sharing, well, pretty much everything under the hood.

Of course, the smaller variant comes with a smaller display and a smaller battery as well, but unlike the super-strong Instinct Crossover Solar and Instinct Solar deeply discounted of late sans Amazon Prime requirements, both the Vivoactive 4 and Vivoactive 4S offer color touchscreens with decent resolution figures.

These are not ultra-high-quality AMOLED panels, mind you, but that might actually be a blessing in disguise, undoubtedly contributing to the 7-day and 8-day battery life ratings of the Vivoactive 4S and Vivoactive 4 respectively in "smartwatch mode."

Unfortunately, you only have a few more hours left at the time of this writing to take advantage of what's certainly one of the best Prime Day smartwatch deals this year, and if you hurry, you can even choose from a number of different color options as far as both the "fiber-reinforced polymer" case and silicone strap are concerned. Alternatively, we have the following to recommend...

