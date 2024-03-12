Amazon is running the greatest ever Garmin Forerunner 55 sale for a 'limited time'





Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS Running Smartwatch with Daily Suggested Workouts, 1.04-Inch Sunlight-Visible Display, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, Built-in Sports Apps, VO2 Max, Body Battery Energy Monitor, PacePro Technology, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Up to Two Weeks of Battery Life, Three Colors $50 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





To our knowledge, this is the largest ever markdown offered by a major US retailer like Amazon or Garmin itself on the Forerunner 55, which is simply mind-blowing given the advanced age of the popular GPS running watch.





It shouldn't come as a surprise therefore that Amazon's unprecedented promotion is labeled as a "limited time" affair, although there's no way to tell exactly when the discount will go away or get reduced. On Garmin's official US website, for instance, the same device in the same black, white, and aqua colors is currently available for 20 bucks more, which further emphasizes the appeal of this unrivaled deal.





The Garmin Forerunner 55 itself looks essentially unrivaled in terms of its overall bang for buck and especially its battery life. This ultra-affordable smartwatch is somehow capable of monitoring your heart rate, tracking your indoor and outdoor workouts, estimating your body battery energy, and supervising your stress levels for up to two weeks on a single charge.





While it's obviously hard to imagine you can do better than that at a similar price, the recently released Garmin Forerunner 165 is certainly worth considering for its added AMOLED touchscreen... if you can afford to spend an extra $100. If not, the Forerunner 55 will do the job just fine, albeit without a high-quality display.

While some smartwatches tend to feel outdated after just a few months of availability, making you constantly wonder when their sequels will be released and what kind of upgrades they could bring to the table, others are essentially timeless, connecting with their target audience for years on end.