Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Amazon is running the greatest ever Garmin Forerunner 55 sale for a 'limited time'

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon is running the greatest ever Garmin Forerunner 55 sale for a 'limited time'
While some smartwatches tend to feel outdated after just a few months of availability, making you constantly wonder when their sequels will be released and what kind of upgrades they could bring to the table, others are essentially timeless, connecting with their target audience for years on end. 

Despite seeing daylight back in the summer of 2021, the Garmin Forerunner 55still looks like a very smart buy for a certain type of user, especially at a $50 discount. That may not sound substantial by Apple Watch Series 9 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro standards, but for a device normally priced at $199.99, it's definitely a big deal.

Garmin Forerunner 55

GPS Running Smartwatch with Daily Suggested Workouts, 1.04-Inch Sunlight-Visible Display, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, Built-in Sports Apps, VO2 Max, Body Battery Energy Monitor, PacePro Technology, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Up to Two Weeks of Battery Life, Three Colors
$50 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

To our knowledge, this is the largest ever markdown offered by a major US retailer like Amazon or Garmin itself on the Forerunner 55, which is simply mind-blowing given the advanced age of the popular GPS running watch.

It shouldn't come as a surprise therefore that Amazon's unprecedented promotion is labeled as a "limited time" affair, although there's no way to tell exactly when the discount will go away or get reduced. On Garmin's official US website, for instance, the same device in the same black, white, and aqua colors is currently available for 20 bucks more, which further emphasizes the appeal of this unrivaled deal.

The Garmin Forerunner 55 itself looks essentially unrivaled in terms of its overall bang for buck and especially its battery life. This ultra-affordable smartwatch is somehow capable of monitoring your heart rate, tracking your indoor and outdoor workouts, estimating your body battery energy, and supervising your stress levels for up to two weeks on a single charge.

While it's obviously hard to imagine you can do better than that at a similar price, the recently released Garmin Forerunner 165 is certainly worth considering for its added AMOLED touchscreen... if you can afford to spend an extra $100. If not, the Forerunner 55 will do the job just fine, albeit without a high-quality display.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time
Walmart's generous offer on the top-class Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM5 is back, and it's even better than before
Walmart's generous offer on the top-class Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM5 is back, and it's even better than before
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.

Latest News

The good-sounding Soundcore Space A40 are dirt cheap on Amazon and a real bargain for the frugal ones
The good-sounding Soundcore Space A40 are dirt cheap on Amazon and a real bargain for the frugal ones
Apple doubles down on China R&D amid iPhone sales slowdown
Apple doubles down on China R&D amid iPhone sales slowdown
100 days on standby: This phone has a bigger battery than a powerbank and will get Mad Max excited
100 days on standby: This phone has a bigger battery than a powerbank and will get Mad Max excited
Samsung, SK Hynix restrain from selling old chipmaking equipment to avoid US repercussions
Samsung, SK Hynix restrain from selling old chipmaking equipment to avoid US repercussions
The Huawei P70, rumored to pack a 1-inch sensor for its ultra-wide camera, is delayed
The Huawei P70, rumored to pack a 1-inch sensor for its ultra-wide camera, is delayed
Incredible new deal slashes up to $510 off the Pixel 7 Pro's original price
Incredible new deal slashes up to $510 off the Pixel 7 Pro's original price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless