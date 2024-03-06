This cellular-capable Apple Watch Series 9 model is irresistibly priced right now





Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, (Product) RED Aluminum Case, (Product) RED Sport Band $158 off (32%) Buy at Amazon





You once again need to be okay with a love-it-or-hate-it red case color and matching red sport band hue if you want to drop the $499 regular price of a 41mm 4G LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 9 to under $350. If you ask us, that's certainly a "sacrifice" worth making if you're interested in buying one of the You once again need to be okay with a love-it-or-hate-it red case color and matching red sport band hue if you want to drop the $499 regular price of a 41mm 4G LTE-enabledto under $350. If you ask us, that's certainly a "sacrifice" worth making if you're interested in buying one of the best smartwatches compatible with your iPhone today at the most competitive possible price.









The Garmin Venu 2 Plus , meanwhile, comes with native support for both Android devices and iPhones at a nicely reduced price... without the ability to make and receive voice calls independently from said handsets.





Apple Watch Series 9 model can clearly be a very smart purchase right now, especially if you don't want to pay a premium or simply don't like the bulky design of a robust Bottom line, this unusually affordablemodel can clearly be a very smart purchase right now, especially if you don't want to pay a premium or simply don't like the bulky design of a robust Apple Watch Ultra 2 . Amazon is still selling Series 9 units fully capable of monitoring your blood oxygen levels , mind you, as well as keeping an eye on your body temperature, taking ECG measurements, supervising your sleep quality, and detecting both falls and crashes to potentially save your life in the most dangerous situations.





In other words, you're looking at a health tracking powerhouse available at a pretty much unbeatable price with cellular capabilities. What more could you possibly want from a spring-welcoming promotion?