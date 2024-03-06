This cellular-capable Apple Watch Series 9 model is irresistibly priced right now

Up Next:
Just 24 hours or so after offering the biggest discount to date on the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2, Amazon is looking to take care of bargain hunters with more... conventional tastes as well by slashing a rare 160 bucks off the list price of the Apple Watch Series 9.
This is definitely a newsworthy deal as it doesn't pertain to an extravagant stainless steel model, although it's actually not the first time we've seen an aluminum-made Series 9 variant (with built-in cellular connectivity) score such a huge markdown.
You once again need to be okay with a love-it-or-hate-it red case color and matching red sport band hue if you want to drop the $499 regular price of a 41mm 4G LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 9 to under $350. If you ask us, that's certainly a "sacrifice" worth making if you're interested in buying one of the best smartwatches compatible with your iPhone today at the most competitive possible price.
Of course, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is still cheaper (even with standalone cellular support of its own) after that massive new Amazon discount, and then there's the just-released OnePlus Watch 2 (sans 4G LTE speeds) to consider as well... if you own an Android handset.
The Garmin Venu 2 Plus, meanwhile, comes with native support for both Android devices and iPhones at a nicely reduced price... without the ability to make and receive voice calls independently from said handsets.
Bottom line, this unusually affordable Apple Watch Series 9 model can clearly be a very smart purchase right now, especially if you don't want to pay a premium or simply don't like the bulky design of a robust Apple Watch Ultra 2. Amazon is still selling Series 9 units fully capable of monitoring your blood oxygen levels, mind you, as well as keeping an eye on your body temperature, taking ECG measurements, supervising your sleep quality, and detecting both falls and crashes to potentially save your life in the most dangerous situations.
In other words, you're looking at a health tracking powerhouse available at a pretty much unbeatable price with cellular capabilities. What more could you possibly want from a spring-welcoming promotion?
