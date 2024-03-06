Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

This cellular-capable Apple Watch Series 9 model is irresistibly priced right now

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This cellular-capable Apple Watch Series 9 model is irresistibly priced right now
Just 24 hours or so after offering the biggest discount to date on the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2, Amazon is looking to take care of bargain hunters with more... conventional tastes as well by slashing a rare 160 bucks off the list price of the Apple Watch Series 9.

This is definitely a newsworthy deal as it doesn't pertain to an extravagant stainless steel model, although it's actually not the first time we've seen an aluminum-made Series 9 variant (with built-in cellular connectivity) score such a huge markdown.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm)

GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, (Product) RED Aluminum Case, (Product) RED Sport Band
$158 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

You once again need to be okay with a love-it-or-hate-it red case color and matching red sport band hue if you want to drop the $499 regular price of a 41mm 4G LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 9 to under $350. If you ask us, that's certainly a "sacrifice" worth making if you're interested in buying one of the best smartwatches compatible with your iPhone today at the most competitive possible price.

Of course, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is still cheaper (even with standalone cellular support of its own) after that massive new Amazon discount, and then there's the just-released OnePlus Watch 2 (sans 4G LTE speeds) to consider as well... if you own an Android handset.

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus, meanwhile, comes with native support for both Android devices and iPhones at a nicely reduced price... without the ability to make and receive voice calls independently from said handsets.

Bottom line, this unusually affordable Apple Watch Series 9 model can clearly be a very smart purchase right now, especially if you don't want to pay a premium or simply don't like the bulky design of a robust Apple Watch Ultra 2. Amazon is still selling Series 9 units fully capable of monitoring your blood oxygen levels, mind you, as well as keeping an eye on your body temperature, taking ECG measurements, supervising your sleep quality, and detecting both falls and crashes to potentially save your life in the most dangerous situations.

In other words, you're looking at a health tracking powerhouse available at a pretty much unbeatable price with cellular capabilities. What more could you possibly want from a spring-welcoming promotion?
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
"I've wanted this since the start!" - Z Fold 5 user reacts to Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks
"I've wanted this since the start!" - Z Fold 5 user reacts to Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
Juicy Amazon deal slams the 128GB Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) down to its best price yet again
Juicy Amazon deal slams the 128GB Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) down to its best price yet again

Latest News

Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless