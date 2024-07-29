Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Do you want a reliable running watch that can store music for less than $300? Well, you're in luck! The quality Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is now available for 26% off its MSRP of about $400, meaning you can save $104 on the GPS watch.

The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is now 26% off

If you're an athlete with a passion for running and need a new timepiece to keep track of your favorite activity, grab the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music. This wearable now enjoys a cool 26% markdown. The offer is only available on the model in Black. You won't find this Garmin Watch at the same price on Best Buy or Walmart, making Amazon's deal even sweeter.
$104 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Is this the best price we've ever seen for the watch? No, it was $111 off in April. But that was a long time ago, plus you won't find the same deal at Walmart or Best Buy right now. In other words, that's a pretty good offer that you should definitely consider.

The Forerunner 255 Music features a 46mm case and a 1.3-inch screen. While it lacks a touchscreen, the timepiece is pretty easy to navigate with its five physical buttons. Still, if the lack of touchscreen functionality is a deal-breaker for you, we suggest considering one of the best smartwatches instead.

If you're OK with physical button navigation, you'd be pretty happy with what this Garmin Watch gives you. It features multiple special features for active people, particularly runners. For instance, you have triathlon activity profiles, wrist-based running dynamics and power, race adaptive training plans, and more.

Like most options from Garmin, this bad boy has Garmin Coach, Daily Suggested Workouts, Morning Reports, HRV Status updates, and more. As you can see, there are plenty of useful features on deck.

While it may not be as "smart" as the Apple Watch Series 9, this bad boy doesn't disappoint on the battery life front. True to its Garmin nature (all wearables from the brand stand out with impressive battery life), the Forerunner 255 Music provides up to 30 hours of use in GPS mode or as much as two weeks in smartwatch mode.

Additionally, this puppy lets you download up to 500 songs, including playlists from apps like Spotify, allowing you to enjoy your favorite jams while training. Let's not forget that you can also make contactless payments with it.

Recommended Stories
If you think this is the right watch for you, take advantage of Amazon's cool offer while it's still here. At its current sub-$300 price, it's a pretty decent option for just about every athlete out there.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Garmin Smartwatches - Deals History
39 stories
29 Jul, 2024
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
24 Jul, 2024
Garmin's Forerunner 945 is now $171 cheaper and a fantastic choice for triathletes
15 Jul, 2024
The Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar pulls out all the stops and costs a whopping $250 less than usual
11 Jul, 2024
The supreme Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition gets a huge $311 discount at Amazon
04 Jul, 2024
The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar with stellar battery life is now $108 cheaper at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new

Latest News

The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
Google starts rolling out Android Cross-device services
Google starts rolling out Android Cross-device services
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless