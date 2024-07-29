Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Do you want a reliable running watch that can store music for less than $300? Well, you're in luck! The quality Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is now available for 26% off its MSRP of about $400, meaning you can save $104 on the GPS watch.
Is this the best price we've ever seen for the watch? No, it was $111 off in April. But that was a long time ago, plus you won't find the same deal at Walmart or Best Buy right now. In other words, that's a pretty good offer that you should definitely consider.
If you're OK with physical button navigation, you'd be pretty happy with what this Garmin Watch gives you. It features multiple special features for active people, particularly runners. For instance, you have triathlon activity profiles, wrist-based running dynamics and power, race adaptive training plans, and more.
While it may not be as "smart" as the Apple Watch Series 9, this bad boy doesn't disappoint on the battery life front. True to its Garmin nature (all wearables from the brand stand out with impressive battery life), the Forerunner 255 Music provides up to 30 hours of use in GPS mode or as much as two weeks in smartwatch mode.
Additionally, this puppy lets you download up to 500 songs, including playlists from apps like Spotify, allowing you to enjoy your favorite jams while training. Let's not forget that you can also make contactless payments with it.
If you think this is the right watch for you, take advantage of Amazon's cool offer while it's still here. At its current sub-$300 price, it's a pretty decent option for just about every athlete out there.
The Forerunner 255 Music features a 46mm case and a 1.3-inch screen. While it lacks a touchscreen, the timepiece is pretty easy to navigate with its five physical buttons. Still, if the lack of touchscreen functionality is a deal-breaker for you, we suggest considering one of the best smartwatches instead.
Like most options from Garmin, this bad boy has Garmin Coach, Daily Suggested Workouts, Morning Reports, HRV Status updates, and more. As you can see, there are plenty of useful features on deck.
