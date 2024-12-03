Save $500 on OnePlus Open!

The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music remains under the spotlight at 29% off on Amazon

While most sellers end their big-time discounts on smartwatches after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it seems not all products are treated equally. The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is one of the models that's become even cheaper than last week. It was $110 off shortly before the big shopping events, but it's currently down by $117 in Black.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: Save $117

The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is discounted by 29% on Amazon! That brings it under $285 and makes it a much more attractive choice than usual. Get yours at Amazon and save big!
$117 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Granted, this isn't a significantly larger price cut, it's still more than what the e-commerce giant offered on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, it's a fantastic way to make the most of your investment, especially since you don't get an identical price cut at other sellers. For context, Walmart gives you a $110 discount on the 46mm model, while Best Buy sells it at $100 off its usual price.

With a standard price of almost $400, the Forerunner 255 Music is obviously not the cheapest Garmin watch you can get. But it brings a lot to the table, including a 14-day battery life, over 30+ activity profiles, including for triathlon, and a race widget to help runners and athletes prepare for the big day.

With the Forerunner 255, you can start your day with morning reports that give you a summary of your sleep and HRV status, among other things. On top of that, the unit has Daily Suggested Workouts, a feature that can create customized workouts to keep you active and motivated.

Since this is the Music edition, you can store music directly on your wrist and enjoy your favorite tunes while working out. This model can store up to 500 songs and lets you download songs and playlists from Spotify and other apps.

Ultimately, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is a great choice for active people. The unit lacks a touchscreen but offers in-depth workout tracking instead. For some users, this might be good enough. Get yours for 29% off at Amazon and enjoy your savings! And if you aren't sold on using a GPS watch with physical buttons instead of a touchscreen, browse the remaining Cyber Monday smartwatch deals.
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

