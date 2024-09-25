Subscribe to access exclusive content
The high-end Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is ready to win hearts at Amazon — save $252 on one now

By
0comments
Deals
Garmin Fenix 7X Solar on a white background.
Are you leading an active lifestyle? Well, you'd probably appreciate a wearable that can keep up with your pace 24/7 and stand the test of time. One of the best options to consider right now is the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar. This high-end Garmin Watch usually costs as much as $900. However, you can now get one for less than $650, following a 28% markdown on Amazon.

The Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is currently $252 off at Amazon. That's a pretty awesome bargain that any hardcore athlete or active individual should check out. To make Amazon's promo even better, you won't find the same $252 price cut at Best Buy or Walmart at the time of writing.
In other words, this discount effectively saves you $252, which is no pocket change. What makes the promo even better is that you won't find similar discounts at Best Buy or Walmart at the time of writing.

The Fenix 7X Solar may not be as popular as the Apple Watch Ultra 2 or the Galaxy Watch Ultra, but it rivals the big players quite well. The wearable sports a 1.4-inch touchscreen with always-on functionality and a beastly battery life of up to 37 days with solar charging in smartwatch mode. Since neither the Samsung nor Apple high-end options offer such an impressive battery life, the Garmin clearly wins on that front.

The ultra-tough fella also gives you access to various advanced training metrics, allowing you to amp up your performance with each workout. Place it on your wrist during your evening run or regular gym session to get much more than just activity tracking. With this puppy, you gain insights into your body's recovery needs and how to build up your stamina and endurance.

Like all the best smartwatches out there, this Garmin option has all the standard health monitoring features. That means you get your heart rate monitored, your respiration levels, sleep, stress, and more tracked. Besides that, the wearable features a three-axis compass, a barometric altimeter and a gyroscope, so you don't get lost even in unfamiliar settings.

With additional perks like Garmin Pay support for contactless payments and music storage options, the Fenix 7X Solar is an all-rounder many would appreciate. Of course, it's nowhere near cheap, even at $252 off its usual price. However, its long battery life, multiple features and accurate tracking capabilities make it a worthwhile investment. If you agree, go ahead and buy one for 28% off while Amazon's deal is still here.
