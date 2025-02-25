GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Garmin's premium Fenix 7X Solar Edition drops below the $530 mark for a short while

Wondering which Garmin Fenix 8 alternative with solar charging to buy? The Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is an excellent choice, now available for only $529.99 at Woot. That saves you a huge 41% on this premium wearable, but you might want to hurry as the promo will only stay live for four more days. Given that it has an original $899.99 launch price, the timepiece is a solid bargain right now.

Save $370 on the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar Edition

$529 99
$899 99
$370 off (41%)
Woot sells the premium Garmin Fenix 7X Solar Edition for 41% off its original launch price. That saves you a whopping $370 on the timepiece, but you must act fast, as this is a limited-time deal.
Buy at Woot

Get the Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar for $202 off

$202 off (22%)
Over at Amazon, you can get the Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar for $202 off its launch price. That lands the premium timepiece with advanced outdoor features just under $700.
Buy at Amazon

If you recall, Amazon had this premium Garmin watch at the same price back in January. However, the e-commerce giant lowered the MSRP to about $800, so that sale may have seemed less impressive. At the time of writing, the model doesn't come at 34% off on Amazon, but you can save $202 on the Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar Edition. For context, this lets you buy it for about $700 instead of nearly $900.

Although it's much more expensive than most of the best Garmin watches, the 51mm GPS watch features pretty much everything you can possibly need. There's everything from a built-in flashlight and multiple sports apps to multi-GNSS support for advanced positioning accuracy — and more!

Unlike some of the best smartwatches for Android lovers, this fella doesn't feature an OLED touchscreen. Instead, it relies on a memory-in-pixel (MiP) touchscreen. As you might imagine, this touchscreen doesn't deliver vivid colors like the Galaxy Watch Ultra but enables the model's ultra-long battery life.

Speaking of which, you can keep this buddy on your wrist for as many as 37 days with solar charging. That's an impressive figure indeed. Even without daily solar charging, you still get up to 28 days of use per charge, way more than most conventional smartwatches.

Add to this ultra-premium package features like grade-adjusted pace, endurance score, real-time stamina, morning reports, health snapshots, and multi-continent TopoActive maps, and you've got a winner! So, what do you think? Is the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar good enough to meet your everyday needs? In that case, we recommend acting on Woot's juicy price cut while you can.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading Comments...

