The advanced Garmin Fenix 7 gets a sizzling-hot $269 discount at Walmart
What's a top-notch sports-oriented alternative to some of the best smartwatches? A Garmin watch, of course, particularly one from the Fenix series. These GPS smartwatches provide all the advanced athlete features you can possibly want. But they come at a hefty price. Fortunately, not right now! You can currently save big on the Fenix 7 Standard Edition model, as it's $269 off at Walmart.
This whopping discount allows you to buy the $649 Garmin watch for $379.99. Granted, it's no longer the latest model from the Fenix series now that we've got a successor (you can learn more about it on our Garmin Fenix 8 review), but at that price, it's an unmissable bargain. In case you're wondering, we didn't find a matching price cut at Amazon and Best Buy. What's more, this sale beats Amazon's juicy $250 from last month, so it's clearly a tempting option to go for.
This bad boy has over 30 built-in sports apps and multiple activity profiles, including HIIT workouts. It can measure your stamina and endurance, MTB dynamics, running power, and many more. Moreover, you get daily suggested workouts for the time when you can't find the motivation to move.
The star of the show here is the ultra-long battery life. The Garmin Fenix 7 can last up to 18 days between charges, which is much more than what Apple and Samsung timepieces can offer you. Things get truly insane in battery-saver mode. When you enable it, this robust GPS watch can keep the lights on for up to 57 days.
It may not be as intuitive to navigate as the Galaxy Watch Ultra or the Apple Watch Ultra, but this 47mm timepiece is no slouch! It packs a 1.3-inch touchscreen and features a robust design that should survive any adventure you put it through. What about its health and wellness capabilities? Well, they're quite rich!
On top of that, it delivers superb positioning accuracy. This Fenix model has multi-GNSS support and allows you to download TopoActive maps. There are even preloaded golf and ski maps available right on your wrist! As for its health-oriented features, this buddy tracks sleep and naps and measures your heart rate, body energy levels, respiration, hydration, and more. Put simply, it has the whole shebang!
So, if you think the Garmin Fenix 8 predecessor is good enough to meet your outdoor needs, now's definitely the time to buy one. Get it for $269 off its original price at Walmart!
